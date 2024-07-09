Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz Was Almost Canceled After Gamebred Packed on Nearly 30 Pounds Overnight After Weigh-In

What happens when a fighter gains nearly 30 pounds overnight? How close can a fight come to being canceled? Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz almost didn’t happen. The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) has strict weight-cutting rules. Masvidal’s dramatic weight gain post-weigh-in pushed those limits.

On fight night, Nate Diaz weighed 190.2 pounds. Masvidal, however, tipped the scales at 204.1 pounds. The fight proceeded, but it was a close call. Diaz won by a 10-round majority decision. The bout brought their rivalry full circle after Masvidal’s previous win at UFC 244.

How 'Gamebred' almost broke the weigh-in rules

The weigh-ins were crucial. On the official weigh-in day, Nate Diaz tipped the scales at 175.6 pounds. Jorge Masvidal weighed in at 175.2 pounds. However, things took a dramatic turn by fight night.

The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) enforces a strict 15% weight cap for fighters between weigh-in and fight night. This rule helps prevent excessive weight cutting and rehydrating, ensuring fighters' safety and fairness in the ring.

By the time the fight started, Diaz's weight increased to 190.2 pounds, an 8% gain. But Masvidal's weight skyrocketed to 204.1 pounds, marking a 16% increase. This almost breached the CSAC's regulations, putting the fight at risk of cancellation.

Here’s a list of all the fighters' fight night weights:

Nate Diaz : 175.6 to 190.2 pounds (8%)

: 175.6 to 190.2 pounds (8%) Jorge Masvidal : 175.2 to 204.1 pounds (16%)

: 175.2 to 204.1 pounds (16%) Daniel Jacobs : 169.2 to 188.7 pounds (12%)

: 169.2 to 188.7 pounds (12%) Chris Avila : 175.6 to 186.5 pounds (6%)

: 175.6 to 186.5 pounds (6%) Curmel Moton : 133.5 to 152.7 pounds (14%)

: 133.5 to 152.7 pounds (14%) Amado Vargas : 134.1 to 143.2 pounds (7%)

: 134.1 to 143.2 pounds (7%) Devin Cushing : 131.9 to 143.6 pounds (9%)

: 131.9 to 143.6 pounds (9%) Alan Sanchez : 146.3 to 161.2 pounds (10%)

: 146.3 to 161.2 pounds (10%) Steve Dunn : 213.5 to 213.5 pounds (0%)

: 213.5 to 213.5 pounds (0%) Jose Aguayo : 149.9 to 166.3 pounds (11%)

: 149.9 to 166.3 pounds (11%) Kenneth Lopez: 175.8 to 196.3 pounds (12%)

Masvidal's near-violation brought intense scrutiny. Dillon Danis and Justin Gaethje publicly criticized him. The bout's future was uncertain until the very last moment. Ultimately, the fight went on, with Diaz securing a 10-round majority decision victory. The dramatic weight gain and the intense fight made it an unforgettable event for fans.

Can fan favorite Nate Diaz still hang with the UFC's elite?

Nate Diaz may not have UFC gold, but he's a massive star in MMA, largely due to his 2016 win over Conor McGregor. This victory catapulted his fame, keeping him relevant and constantly in rumors about a return to the UFC.

Despite his recent callout of Leon Edwards seeming odd, former UFC champion Henry Cejudo suggested on the Pound 4 Pound Podcast that Diaz could slide straight into a title fight if he returned. This idea didn’t sit well with former welterweight champ Kamaru Usman.

“Nate Diaz is on the complete tail end of his career,” Usman stated. “He’s made a great name for himself, and big shoutout to Nate Diaz for still getting these paychecks. But to say he’s going to come back and fight world-class Mixed Martial Arts fighters in the UFC, come on, that’s absurd.”

Usman dismissed Diaz as a world-class fighter , adding, “Throw Nate Diaz in there with Shavkat Rakhmonov, with me, with Jack Della Maddalena, with Justin Gaethje. Come on.”

