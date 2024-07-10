‘Keep My Name Out Your Mouth’: Davante Adams Slams Chargers’ Social Media Team for Calling Him Garbage

Davante Adams has warned the Los Angeles Chargers’ social media team for disrespecting him. The Raiders wide receiver is still furious over the Chargers’ post comparing him to garbage.

Social media trolls have been a part of the sports community for a while now. Keeping up with tradition, the Chargers compared their 2024-25 season opponents to a pop-tart flavor. They probably crossed the line when Adams’ picture was put alongside the garbage-flavor pop-tart.

Also Read: WATCH: Tom Brady Roasts Bill Belichick Over Viral Video of Him Leaving a Girl’s House Naked

Davante Adams sends out a warning for Chargers’ social media team

Davante Adams appeared on the FanDuel’s Up & Adams show on Tuesday, July 9. Adams revealed he was annoyed by the Chargers’ post. The NFL star doesn’t blame the players for the post. He understands that athletes do not have any part in what goes on the team’s social media handle.

“Please keep my name out of your mouth and show some respect,” Adams said, addressing the Chargers’ social media team. He told Kay Adams, the show host, how the Chargers posted his picture with a trash can. His first instinct was to give a funny reply on social media itself.

Adams realized that it would be much better if he beat their head in real life. He wants to continue doing it that way. The WR intends to remind the Chargers what they have been going through regarding playing against him.

Advertisement

Davante said the Chargers treat him like an old man. So, he will act like one. He will say whatever he feels because that’s what old men do. “That’s how my grandpa is, at least,” he added. It’s safe to say that Adams was not at all pleased with the Chargers’ memes.

Also Read: Ben Affleck Makes Guest Appearance at The Tom Brady Roast Show; Gets Himself Roasted by Fans

Davante Adams’ record against the Chargers

Adams has charted 494 receiving yards and four touchdowns against the Chargers in the last four games. He claimed he would rack up over 200 yards in their season opener against the Chargers on September 8. The two sides will go head-to-head against each other at the SoFi stadium.

In their scheduled release video, the Chargers hinted that Hill was past his peak. Last season, Adams wasn’t in All-Pro for the first time since 2019. It was the first instance since 2016 when he couldn’t make it to the Pro Bowl. He recorded 103 receptions for 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns.

Advertisement

Devante Adams has chosen to prove himself on the field on September 8. The insult has fuelled his desire to defeat the Chargers. All eyes will be on Adams as he tries to make a statement in his first game of NFL 2024.