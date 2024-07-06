Klay Thompson Pens Goodbye Note to Warriors After USD 50 Million Mavericks Trade: ‘Until We Meet Again’

Klay Thompson officially bid a heartfelt farewell to the Golden State Warriors in an Instagram post. Expressing his deep gratitude for the unforgettable moments he experienced with the team, Thompson shared a long note on his time in the Bay Area.

Klay took his time to go through his 13-year-long stay at the Warriors and summed up his emotions throughout his journey. While acknowledging the great time he had at the franchise, Thompson ended his note with the hope of reuniting.

Klay Thompson penned ‘until we meet again’ note to the Warriors after the Mavs trade

Klay Thompson stopped for one last time to thank the Warriors. Putting out a long paragraph on his wholesome time at the team, Thompson thanked the organization for allowing him to wear the iconic Dubs jersey from the beginning of his career.

While ending his note with a wish to return to the team, Thompson wrote: “Don’t be sad it’s over, be happy it happened. Until we meet again. Sea captain out 🫡.”

The California-born star also expressed his desire to contribute to bringing multiple championships to the region as his emotional gesture reflected the impact the Warriors had on his life and career.

However, upon joining the Mavericks on a lucrative three-year deal worth $50 million in a sign-and-trade agreement, Thompson's departure from the Warriors marked a significant transition in his career. Despite experiencing a challenging 2023–24 season and facing uncertainty amid contract negotiations, Thompson's farewell note to the Warriors exuded class and appreciation.

During his illustrious 13-year tenure with the Warriors, Thompson was an instrumental part of the team's unprecedented success. He contributed to four championships and left an indelible mark on the franchise's history.

Kevin Durant shared his heartfelt reaction to Klay Thompson’s farewell post

Kevin Durant, a former teammate of Klay Thompson during their time together on the Golden State Warriors, recently shared a touching reaction in response to Thompson's heartfelt farewell message to the Warriors.

Durant, acknowledging Thompson's departure and a new chapter with the Mavericks, expressed his sentiments through a supportive and reverent message. Referring to Thompson as a "Bay Area God," Durant expressed respect for his former teammate and wished him well in his future endeavors.

The bond shared between Durant, Thompson, and Stephen Curry as part of the Warriors' formidable trio is remembered as one of the greatest in NBA history, having clinched two championships together.

