Kurt Angle Apologizes After Accidentally Becoming Brand Ambassador Of Scam Bitcoin Company

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently issued an apology to fans for unintentionally endorsing a scam company that was selling Bitcoin currency. The Olympic Gold Medalist said that recently, a non-American company brought his cameo, tricking him into saying things without his consent or knowledge.

Writing on X ( formerly Twitter), Kurt Angle told his fans, "Hey everyone, I want to make it known I am NOT involved in any Bitcoin currency. A few overseas companies purchased a cameo and had me read something, and I am upset they tricked some of you. (Even me).”

The former WWE Champion added that following this incident, he would be more prudent about making Cameo videos. He would confirm that the purchaser doesn't misuse his videos, misleading people without his awareness.

After a fan appreciated Kurt Angle's effort to rectify the mistake and bring the topic to the public eye, the WWE legend replied, "I'm glad it was brought to my attention yesterday before anyone else got scammed.”

Kurt Angle's recent Hawk Tuah meme

Kurt Angle is known for displaying his humorous persona on social media, similar to how he did on TV. The Olympic winner was a subject of discussion recently for sharing a viral Hawk Tuah meme.

Posting a picture of himself, Angle captioned the now-deleted image, "The face I asked when I ask my wife for some Hawk Tuah time.” The funny meme got the fans talking, amassing over one million views on X.

Even though the fans found it hilarious, his wife Giovanna apparently didn't. Replying to the screenshot of Kurt Angle's Hawk Tuah meme, the man himself noted the Olympic winner was put in the dog house. At least, he thought that the meme was funny.

Kurt Angle is currently enjoying retirement

The 55-year-old legendary WWE Superstar retired in 2019. He lost his final match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. Since then, the former Wrestling Machine has been enjoying retirement.

Taking part in non-wrestling roles, the five-time world champion makes sporadic appearances on WWE TV. His last noteworthy appearance was on the RAW XXX episode back in January 2023.

Besides appearing in a segment with DX members, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, X Pac, and Road Dogg, the Olympic gold Medalist worked as a guest referee that night, officiating a six-man tag team match between Imperium and The Street Profits and Seth Rollins.

