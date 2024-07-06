Magomed Ankalaev Slams Jiri Prochazka for Including Him as Potential Next Challenge: Details Inside

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka recently locked horns with reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira at UFC 303 pay-per-view on two weeks' short notice.

The fight didn’t go the way Jiri Prochazka wanted it to go. In round two of the UFC 303 light heavyweight championship fight, champion Alex Pereira launched himself at The Czech Samurai. At the beginning of the round, Pereira landed an unexpected head kick on Prochazka’s face; the kick landed cleanly, and Prochazka was knocked out. Pereira followed up with some punches while Jiri was on the ground, and after a few strikes, referee Herb Dean stopped the fight.

Magomed Ankalaev Rejects Jiri Prochazka's Challenge

Recently, in an interview with Televizninoviny, Jiri Prochazka revealed that he still feels like there is a lot left for him in the light heavyweight division. He expressed confidence that he could defeat Alex Pereira in a trilogy fight. Jiri even named some of the fighters he would love to fight: Jan Blachowicz, Jamahal Hill, and Magomed Ankalaev.

Jiri Prochazka said: “I know I can beat Pereira. I feel I have what it takes; I just need to unlock the right things to really win. I'll let my next opponent crystallize. I'm thinking of names: Jamahal Hill, Magomed Ankalaev, and Jan Blachowicz."

It seems Magomed Ankalaev doesn’t really want to fight Jiri Prochazka. He responded to a report in which Jiri expressed his will to fight him. Magomed took to Twitter (X) and wrote: “Go to Middleweight, you're too small.”

Magomed Ankalaev vows to knockout Alex Pereria

Alex Pereira’s run as UFC light heavyweight champion is already being hailed as generational. In just eight months, Poatan has competed in three championship fights, ending each one in under two rounds with a vicious knockout.

Fight enthusiasts are eagerly speculating about what's next for UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. The top name on the list is Magomed Ankalaev, the top UFC light heavyweight contender who is currently on a twelve-fight win streak.

Since Alex Pereira knocked out Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303, Magomed has been targeting “Stone Hand” and has repeatedly expressed his intent to end Alex’s reign. Magomed took to Twitter (X) to challenge Pereira, stating:

“Alex Pereira is a black belt. Nobody in the world believes he can beat me, even the UFC. I think you are my toughest fight, but I believe I will knock you out standing if Izzy does it. I can also ask Dana White and Mick. Please give me the opportunity. I will knock this guy out.”

However, it seems the UFC has other plans for Alex Pereira before booking a bout with Magomed Ankalaev. The focus appears to be on another rematch for Pereira against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Błachowicz.

Do you think UFC choosing Jan Błachowicz’s rematch before Magomed Ankalaev’s dream match is the right decision? And what would be the potential outcome of a future fight between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev? Comment down below!

