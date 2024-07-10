Mike Gundy Reveals Shocking Reason Behind Not Suspending Ollie Gordon After DUI Arrest

Mike Gundy faced the reporters on Big 12 Media Days. The Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach answered some questions about Ollie Gordon’s arrest. The running back was caught driving under the influence. The athlete was expected to miss a game but was not suspended. Gundy explained the theory behind the decision.

The Cowboys have their sights set on the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff this season. Gordon was the college football leader in yards covered with 1,732 yards. His 21 touchdowns were the second-most on the list. It was speculated that they didn’t want their star player to miss game time. HC Gundy cleared the air on the issue.

Also Read: Kansas City Chiefs 3-Peat in Danger as Rashee Rice Likely to Get Long Suspension

Mike Gundy explains why Ollie Gordon wasn’t suspended

Mike addressed the discussions involving Gordon’s DUI. “I've probably done that a thousand times in my life," he said. Gordon added that he checked the legal age limit. “In Oklahoma, it's .08. And Ollie was 0.1,” he explained.

Gundy didn’t want to discuss the legal side of things. But he guessed it was at most two, three, or four beers. He clarified that he was not trying to justify Ollie’s actions. He was just mentioning the decision he made. He went on to say that he has been there probably a thousand times in his life where such a thing has happened. He got "lucky" most of the time and never got caught, like everyone else.

Advertisement

The Cowboys' HC then shared Ollie’s take on the matter. “Ollie made a decision that he wishes he could've done better,” Gundy revealed. He explained to Gordon that he got lucky. Gundy said he only got the green light because he makes a lot of money to play football.

Also Read: Travis Kelce Shares Head Coach Andy Reid’s Advice That Helped Him Win Three Super Bowl Rings

Mike Gundy’s comments on Ollie Gordon go viral

Mike’s defensive take on his star player went viral online. Fans started believing that Gundy also drove under the influence in the past. He took the matter to X to make himself clear. “My intended point today at Big 12 media days was that we are all guilty of making bad decisions,” he wrote on X.

Gundy said it was not a reference to something specific but a general idea. Ultimately, Gordon will not suffer for his actions. He will not miss any game time during the season. But Gundy hinted at an internal punishment for Gundy.

Advertisement

The Cowboys are third in the media ranking. Only Utah and the Kansas States are ahead of them. The team got fourteen votes to finish first. Missing out on their key player might have affected their campaign.