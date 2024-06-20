'Problem Is Lonzo Over Tatum’: NBA Fans Troll Lakers for Not Picking Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum in 2016 and 2017 Draft

The Los Angeles Lakers will get their every due of criticism for not drafting the current Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown every time the duo excel. The Celtics were on the receiving end of the two of their ultimate young talents that year.

The Lakers saw the potential elsewhere rather than Tatum and Brown during the 2016 and 2017 NBA Drafts. Although their pick did not cause a blunder, it remains one of the biggest what-ifs to date.

NBA fans troll Lakers for not picking Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum

After the Boston Celtics penned their name for the historic 18th NBA Championship ring, fans were quick to draw comparisons between the rest of the NBA Drafts from 2016 and 2017, two of the crucial drafts for the Celtics. They took direct digs at the Lakers for picking Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball during the 2016 and 2017 drafts respectively.

Sharing a screenshot of the draft names, an X/Twitter account wrote, "This will haunt Lakers fans for decades"

However, the never-ending debate again fueled following the well-orchestrated 2024 NBA Finals. As fans reacted to the tweet one after the other it all revolved around the draft's hot topic.

Bringing in the year 2017’s draft pick when the Lakers picked the UCLA hyped local talent Lonzo Ball, a user wrote, "BI over Brown is ok. The problem is Lonzo over Tatum."

Similarly, another fan made a valid point while recounting the Sixers’ unfruitful trade for both of the LA’s picks and making way for the latter team to bag championship-level players, and wrote, "More so the sixers. Lakers trade those guys for a championship piece and won. Sixers have nothing"

A fan drew a fair comparison regarding Ball, as not picking Lonzo could have ended the Lakers getting criticized as Brown became a champion player in a mere two-year period. He wrote, "Jaylen Brown became a solid basketball player like 2 years ago and if the lakers didn’t draft lonzo in 2017 the fans would’ve erupted let’s chill"

Looking back at the Celtics’ 2016 and 2017 NBA Draft

Looking back at the 2016 and 2017 NBA Drafts, the Boston Celtics made strategic moves that solidified their future success. In 2016, the Philadelphia 76ers selected Ben Simmons with the first overall pick, while the Los Angeles Lakers picked Brandon Ingram at No. 2.

This set the stage for the Celtics to secure Jaylen Brown at No. 3, a decision that has paid off handsomely. Brown has emerged as a star player, earning multiple All-Star nods, and All-NBA selections, and even clinching an NBA title and Finals MVP honors.

In the 2017 draft, the pattern repeated itself as the 76ers and Lakers made choices that didn't pan out as expected. The Sixers selected Markelle Fultz, whose career was marred by injury and lackluster performance before being traded to the Orlando Magic.

The Lakers opted for Lonzo Ball, who struggled with shooting and was later included in a major trade. This left the Celtics with the opportunity to snatch up Jayson Tatum, who has since become one of the league's top talents, boasting numerous All-NBA selections and All-Star appearances, as well as a coveted NBA championship.

