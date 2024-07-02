Shannon Sharpe Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion For Disturbing Sexual Comments About Her on His Podcast

Megan Thee Stallion sat down for an interview with Shannon Sharpe on Monday, July 1. Former Broncos tight end had sexualized the hip-hop artist on the Nightcap podcast last year. Sharpe made sure to apologize for his words on Club Shay Shay.

Chad Ochocinco Johnson, his Nightcap podcast guest, had asked Sharpe about Stallion. The retired NFL star blurted out some disturbing sexual remarks involving Megan. He invited the rapper on his podcast to accept his mistake.

Also Read: Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe Have THIS to Say Over Rashee Rice’s Commitment to Changing His Behavior

Shannon Sharpe says he’s sorry for sexualizing Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion made an appearance on Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay. Shannon Sharpe remembered his awful comments. He knew he had crossed the line in November 2023. The host started the show by issuing an apology for his behavior.

Sharpe told Meg he wanted to apologize to her before going any further in the episode. He revealed that he always wanted to sit down and have a conversation with her. The tight end wasn’t sure if that was going to be possible.

But Shannon was always hoping for an opportunity to bump into Meg. He recalled the comment he made in November. He said that it was a joke made in jest. However, Sharpe added that it would have been the same if he had left her out of it.

Advertisement

“I want to say as a man as I sit here before you, that I apologize,” Shannon Sharpe said. He was sorry for any unwanted attention, shame, harm, or embarrassment that he caused her or her family.

Also Read: Taylor Swift Was Travis Kelce's Second Choice After Megan Thee Stallion Rejection: Report Suggests

Megan Thee Stallion’s reaction to the apology

Megan wasn’t keen on keeping the grudge. She wholeheartedly accepted the apology and thanked the NFL star. “I appreciate that. Thank you,” she quipped. Shannon went on to admire her for her career.

“Anytime someone comes on the show, we have to toast,” Sharpe said, giving Megan a toast. He added that she has been amazing and has a great career moving forward. Megan was in love with Shannon’s cognac. The athlete promised to send her a bottle of that.

Also Read: Shannon Sharpe Sparks Controversy With Shaq O’ Neal’s All-Time Great Ranking