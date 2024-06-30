Taylor Swift Has Already Picked THIS Celebrity As Maid Of Honor Amid Summer Marriage Rumors With Travis Kelce: Report

It seems like the moment for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift is here. Based on recent reports, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are planning their marriage and the time is not too far. Moreover, the pop sensation has already decided on her Maid of Honor.

As per the latest report, Swift’s actor friend, with whom she shares a great friendship bond, who joined Swift for her tour is her maid of honor.

Who is Taylor Swift’s maid of honor?

According to a report in Life and Style Magazine, Cara Delevingne is going to be Swift’s maid of honor. Highlighting the bond between Taylor and Cara, in the report, an insider said, “Taylor adores Cara. She was one of the people really pulling for her when she went through her hard time and she’s never forgotten that.”

Moreover, the insider further revealed, “Cara really looks up to her and is so in awe of all that she’s achieved. They always stayed in touch. And whenever Cara’s name comes up, Taylor is quick to praise her as one of her favorite people in the world.”

Taylor and Cara’s friendship was upgraded in 2013 at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Are Kelce and Swift going to take the next step?

As per the reports, Kelce and Swift are going to get engaged on their first-year anniversary in July 2024. After sailing through their romance saga in a year, the couple might take the next step. Starting from a mere desire to gift Swift a friendship bracelet, Swifties globally have witnessed one of the most heartwarming love stories in a span of a year.

However, only time will tell what the future holds for Kelce and Swift. But as of now, the couple is making waves in the digital fraternity for their recent appearance on stage at Swift’s concert.