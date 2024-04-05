The Rock Left Speechless After Little Girl Roasts Him: 'You Didn't Win The Rumble Cody Rhodes Did'

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was shell-shocked at WWE’s World event on Thursday where a little Cody fan girl roasted him for going after her favorite wrestler. Yes, The People’s Champ and the Final Boss was trolled by a young fan of Cody Rhodes.

The Rock had arrived late at the venue and then was cutting a promo on the stage, praising himself. That’s when a little Cody fan interrupted him saying, “You Didn’t Win the Rumble, Cody Rhodes did.” The crowd was all laughing and The Rock was speechless for a few seconds.

As the clip is going viral on social media, several fans are also posting their reactions to it. One fan said, “SHE LEFT HIM SPEECHLESS.” Another said, “Damnn a kid Cooked Rock.” A third noted, “Knocked him completely out of character for a moment lmao.” Another one wrote, “Hahahahahah Rock just corsped a little bit hahahaha???????? that’s awesome.”

Even though The Rock is in his heel character currently in WWE, he didn’t reply to the girl, as that could have backfired.

The Rock’s WrestleMania 40 fight

The Final Boss is scheduled to get inside the ring, in a Tag Team match teaming up with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. That also marks the return of The Rock in his wrestling gear after 12 long years.

This WrestleMania, however, was touted to be the farewell one for The Great One, where he was expected to square off against Roman Reigns. But the crowd turned against The Rock, for taking Cody Rhodes’ spot.

Advertisement

Rhodes had won the Royal Rumble 2024, and was poised to challenge Roman Reigns but he had stepped down to give way to The Rock. The crowd was not ready for it, and went after The Rock booing him, and this eventually led WWE to change the plans.

For now, WrestleMania 40 is not The Rock’s final appearance and he might return to the ring, for one more bout, either against Cody Rhodes or his cousin Roman Reigns, if The Rock turns on him at WrestleMania 40.

WrestleMania 40 will take place on April 6 and 7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

ALSO READ: ‘The Hand Gesture’: Fans Analyze The Rock's Cryptic WrestleMania 40 Tease on Jimmy Fallon Show