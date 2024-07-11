The Rock’s Viral Meme Repurposed for Iconic WCW Moment Leaves WWE Hall of Famer in Stitches

Even the mighty can fall to memes. That’s what happened to The Rock, as he has lately become a subject of internet humor. In WWE’s recently released documentary, WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain, The Rock took credit for catalyzing Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.

The part in the video where he says, “I told those guys, here is what I believe we should do,” is now circulating online as a meme. And fans are jokingly insinuating that The Rock was behind all of wrestling’s iconic moments.

The meme has since been repurposed and applied to various iconic wrestling moments. Its application to one infamous wrestling moment sent Mark Henry in stitches.

Mark Henry reacts after The Rock’s meme gets modified for WCW’s infamous promo

The iconic moment from WCW featuring Booker T, Stevie Ray, and Harlem Heat, aka Sensational Sherri, is now humorously being attributed to The Rock, thanks to the viral meme. This promo dates back to 1997, during WCW’s Spring Stampede pay-per-view event.

While speaking with Mean Gene in a backstage interview, a determined Booker T is seen ranting about going after then-champion Hulk Hogan. Overwhelmed by emotions, Booker T accidentally calls Hulk Hogan the N-word before realizing he slipped up the very next second.

Although Booker managed to stay in character, he buried his head in his hands, grimacing, and turned his head to the other side. Luckily, Harlem Heat’s reassuring presence helped Booker T get back in character.

The Rock’s repurposed meme applied to this moment says, “I said to Booker, tell Hogan how you really feel.” Reacting to this hilarious meme, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry tweeted, “Hahahaha.”

Anyway, later that night at Spring Stampede, Booker T competed against The Giant, Lex Luger, and Stevie Ray in a Four Corners match to become the #1 contender for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. Ultimately, Lex Luger emerged victorious in the match.

As for The Rock’s meme, it continues to make the rounds on the internet.

Why did The Rock step aside for Cody Rhodes to main event WrestleMania XL?

As mentioned earlier, The Rock was faced with a decision to make ahead of WrestleMania XL.

The dilemma here was that, while The Rock vs. Roman Reigns was a WrestleMania dream match, Cody Rhodes had earned his right to challenge Reigns at the Grandest Stage by winning the Royal Rumble match.

However, after The Rock made his return on the road to WrestleMania, fans turned on him for trying to steal Rhodes’ spotlight. This led to The Rock turning heel and aligning himself with The Bloodline.

Ultimately, The Rock, who was appointed to the board of directors of TKO, consulted Triple H and WWE President Nick Khan to make the call for Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes.