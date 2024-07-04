The Rock Reveals Negative Reaction To Him Taking Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania Spot Vs Roman Reigns Bothered Him

Appearing in the recently released WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain documentary, The Rock revealed that negative reactions from fans bothered him when he took Cody Rhodes's WrestleMania spot. Even though he returned as a babyface, he was heavily jeered in every arena, following the announcement, reminding him of his Rocky Maivia days.

The Rock vs Roman Reigns was a box office match on paper with the potential of getting huge mainstream coverage. Despite Cody''s Royal Rumble 2024 victory, The Great One took his spot, which made little sense. From a potential WrestleMania main event, Rhodes was left with no opponent, as revealed by Triple H in the documentary.

How did the fans voice their opinions against The Rock?

First, the wrestling fans voiced their opinions on social media, showing displeasure due to The Rock's abrupt entrance into this storyline. The hashtag 'We want Cody' was trending in the United States for 72 straight hours.

The online voice transitioned into reality as the fans started doing 'We Want Cody' chants during WWE shows. Additionally, the furious fans showed disdain towards The Brahma Bull, chanting 'Rocky Sucks'.

The Rock, who became part of the TKO board, listened to the voice of the fans, pitching a different WrestleMania 40 idea to Triple H and the creative team. WWE eventually called off the Roman vs Rock match and chose to continue with the original Roman vs Cody rematch.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson Shares Heartwarming Video Singing Moana Track For 4-Year-Old Child In Hospice Care; WATCH

The Rock turned heel and wrestled in a tag team match at WrestleMania 40

Ditching the plan to face his cousin, the ten-time World Champion turned heel during a press conference, slapping Cody Rhodes. He called Cody's fans Cody crybabies, who had supported the latter throughout this storyline.

WrestleMania 40 had one of the most intense build-ups leading to the biggest carnival of professional wrestling. Adopting the Final Boss persona, The Rock sided with his family, Roman Reigns.

Stepping into the WWE ring after eight years, The Rock wrestled in a tag team match. The team of Roman and Rock beat the duo of Cody and Seth. However, the following night, he couldn't stop the American Nightmare from finishing his story.

ALSO READ: The Rock Facing This WWE Superstar at WrestleMania 41 Is Highly Possible, Says Wrestling Legend