Tom Aspinal Can Force Jon Jones Fight Through This Surprising Method Claims UFC Veteran

Tom Aspinall can still get his match with Jon Jones. Well, that is what a renowned UFC veteran has opined recently. Aspinall has been waiting for a title shot for a long time now. Jones was supposed to face Stipe Miocic in UFC 295. However, a pectoral tear forced ‘Bones’ out of the game for a long time. This paved the way for Aspinall to clinch the interim championship after getting the better of Sergei Pavlovich.

While it was assumed that Aspinall would be fighting Jones for the belt, the heavyweight champion has not shown any interest. Surprisingly, there still seems to be a way via which Aspinall can force the UFC to get his match against Jon Jones. In a recent discussion, Daniel Cormier made this interesting revelation.

Daniel Cormier suggests a way for Tom Aspinall to challenge Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier recently opined on the Tom Aspinall-Jon Jones situation on his YouTube channel. DC pointed out that in order for Aspinall to force UFC to grant him a title fight with Jones, he must put up a dominant display against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304. In fact, Aspinall must look to knock out Blaydes as soon as possible to establish his reign of dominance in the division.

Cormier stated, “Could you imagine if Tom Aspinall just washes out Curtis Blaydes? insisting that he and Jones fight; if Tom Aspinall can get through this fight, and he’s clean and looks dominant, there may be such a fan uprising that the UFC may have to be forced to make Jones vs. Aspinall.”

On the flip side, Jon Jones has confirmed a match up with Stipe Miocic later in the year. He has shown no interest in fighting Aspinall and the Miocic bout may well be his last match before retirement. Thus, with things looking quite hazy for Aspinall, the British fighter is devising a backup plan to challenge Alex Pereira.

Tom Aspinall challenges Alex Pereira to a heavyweight bout

Tom Aspinall praised the meteoric rise of Alex Pereira. Besides that, he also made it clear that he wanted to have a match-up with the Poatan. This would provide Pereira with the opportunity to become the first ever three-division champion in UFC history. However, Aspinall also pointed out that for now, his sole focus was fixated on conquering Curtis Blaydes.

As a matter of fact that will be the wise option to choose for Aspinall. Because initially, Dana White did not seem too inclined to put Pereira in the heavyweight division just yet. Also, Pereira will likely be facing either Jan Blachowicz or Magomed Ankalaev next. Thus, with DC chiming in with a master plan, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Tom Aspinall.

