Tony Khan Once Again Reacts To Rumors Of Shane McMahon Joining AEW; Details Inside

The rumors of Shane McMahon leaving WWE to join Tony Khan’s AEW aren’t dying anytime soon. Since the son of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is under no contract with the WWE, there have been some speculations of Shane McMahon jumping ship to AEW.

A few days back Tony Khan had given his take on Shane-o-mac coming to AEW , saying that although he doesn’t know Shane personally, he would love to have him on his promotion. Now, the AEW President has once again spoken on Shane McMahon moving to AEW especially after him crossing paths with AEW star Mercedes Mone at the airport.

What did Tony Khan say about Shane McMahon?

During an appearance on Maggie&Perloff, Khan was asked about McMahon becoming All Elite. He replied in the same manner which he did previously saying that McMahon is welcome anytime to come to AEW.

He stated that Shane McMahon is somebody that he has never met, but knows he has a lot of experience in wrestling and a lot of friends in AEW. Khan stated that he is aware of Shane running into Mercedes Mone after Forbidden Door which is a “cool coincidence”.

Khan said that he is open to talking to Shane McMahon anytime he wants. “There have been all kinds of interesting people in wrestling to come into AEW and walk through that Forbidden Door. This might be, if it ever happens, one of the more shocking ones. Even though I’ve never talked to him, he seems like a really nice guy,” Fightful Select quoted Khan.

When was the last time Shane McMahon was seen in the ring?

Shane’s last showdown in a wrestling ring was nothing less than a monumental debacle. It was at WrestleMania 39, at the SoFi stadium. Shane has shown up in the ring to cross paths with The Miz in a one-on-one match. However, within the first five minutes of the match, Shane tore his quads.

All thanks to Snoop Dog who was present around the ring, who quickly filled in Shane’s spot and executed a People’s Elbow on the Miz. On the other hand, Shane had to be carried away from the ring, by WWE officials. That was the last time that Shane was seen in a WWE ring.

He was recently seen enjoying a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Kansas City Royals. He was caught on camera by a spectator, who then put it on social media. Now all eyes are on Shane deciding his future in the pro wrestling industry.

