Top 5 Tallest WWE Superstars In History

The size matters in professional wrestling. WWE has had larger-than-life fights for decades, and height plays a key role in shaping those characters. A tall wrestler with an aesthetic and athletic physique is always taken seriously, making them a feast for the eyes.

This is why former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was known for promoting tall and imposing men who fit the desired appearance, even if their wrestling abilities were lacking. Throughout the years, WWE has featured numerous towering wrestlers, and here are the tallest ones in history.

5) The Great Khali

A legion of WWE fans was astonished by The Great Khali's tapering height when he made the WWE debut in 2006. He confronted The Undertaker, leading to a feud with him.

Even The Deadman, whose towering figure stands at 6 feet and 10 inches, looked significantly smaller compared to the Indian giant. The Great Khali's official height is 7 feet and 1 inch.

4) Giant Silva

The Oddities was a stable with two giants standing over seven feet, including Giant Silva. While Kurrgan stood at 7 feet, Giant Silva was slightly taller than him at 7 feet and 2 inches.

Giant Silva was an inch taller than The Great Khali and one of the tallest wrestlers ever in WWE history. However, he couldn’t make use of his enormous size. His disappointing WWE career in the Attitude Era lasted just a year.

3) Omos

Today, Omos is the tallest man on the WWE roster. His height is 7 feet and 3 inches. He is the only man to stand over seven feet from the current pool of wrestlers.

As a result of his gigantic size, Omos is called the Nigerian Giant. He has been signed to WWE since 2019, winning the RAW Tag Team Championship once.

2) Andre The Giant

Andre The Giant was a renowned giant in old-school wrestling. He was the tallest man to wrestle in WWE's Golden Era when the roster was stacked with the big men.

In his prime, Andre the Giant stood at 7 feet and 4 inches, and he weighed over 500 pounds. Due to his sheer size, the French wrestler was a special attraction in various WWE shows. The second-tallest wrestler in WWE history passed away in 1993 at the age of 46.

1) Giant Gonzalez

With an astonishing frame of 8 feet, Giant Gonzalez was the tallest man ever recorded in WWE history. In addition, he was the tallest Argentinian man ever. He was more than half a foot taller than Andre the Giant.

Giant Gonzalez failed to take advantage of his height due to his mediocre wrestling skills. Facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania 9 and SummerSlam 1993 were the only highlights of his WWE career.

