Tracy Cortez Hopes to Surpass Ronda Rousey’s Achievements Ahead of First UFC Main Event

UFC strawweight contender Tracy Cortez has made a bold Ronda Rousey claim ahead of her fight against Rose Namajunas this weekend. Speaking to MMA Hour, Cortez thanked ‘Rowdy’ for her contributions to elevating women’s MMA.

However, she claimed that many fighters aspire to emulate what Rousey, Zhang Weili, and other top women superstars did. Cortez wants to write her own story and surpass the standards set even by someone as legendary as Rousey.

Tracy Cortez compares herself to Ronda Rousey

Tracy Cortez has stepped in on short notice to fight Rose Namajunas in the main event of a UFC Fight Night this weekend after Maycee Barber had to pull out. Cortez has now addressed some of the most notable fighters in the history of women’s MMA.

She said on the MMA Hour, "Everyone's waiting or the next Ronda, for the next Joanna [Jędrzejczyk]. Someone incredible like Weili [Zhang] to stay on top and prove themselves. Someone like Rose to ride that like Ronda did, or even myself now that I'm here."

Cortez added, "I'm very grateful for the way Ronda paved the way for women's MMA. No one has done it like she has. I say this humbly, I hope to surpass that."

While Tracy Cortez is more popular for her charming looks, she is an extremely skilled fighter. Cortez is currently ranked number 11 in the UFC women’s flyweight division and has a professional record of 11-1.

Advertisement

The 30-year-old is a Dana White’s Contender Series alumni and is 5-0 in the UFC. She last defeated Jasmine Jasudavicius in September 2023. Cortez also boasts a win against top flyweight Erin Blanchfield under the Invicta FC banner.

Cortez, however, is now set for the toughest test of her career as she takes on former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas. ‘Thug Rose’ is a bona-fide legend and is coming off an impressive win against Amanda Ribas.

Also Read: After Conor McGregor and Islam Makhachev, Michael Chandler Calls Out This Legend for UFC 306 Showdown

Tracy Cortez confident heading into Rose Namajunas clash

Tracy Cortez is confident of her chances against Rose Namajunas and is far from intimidated by the former champion. Cortez claimed on MMA Hour that her skills are often overlooked because of her gorgeous looks.

She added that her record speaks for itself. Cortez interestingly claimed that she gets impressed when looking back at her own fights. She explained that her opponents are often top quality.

Advertisement

Hence, she is impressed with the way she deals with them inside the octagon. Tracy Cortez further vowed to be her best self against Namajunas and add one more to her win column as she aims to ascend to the top of the 125 lbs division.