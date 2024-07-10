After Conor McGregor and Islam Makhachev, Michael Chandler Calls Out This Legend for UFC 306 Showdown

Michael Chandler has decided to move on from Conor McGregor and has called out Nate Diaz for a UFC 306 showdown instead. ‘Iron’ took to social media to claim that he and Nate Diaz are still real fighters while McGregor is inactive.

In his latest social media tirade, Chandler even claimed that he’d be known as the guy who retired McGregor without even throwing a punch. McGregor and Chandler were scheduled to headline UFC 303 but the fight had to be canceled due to an injury to the Irishman.

Michael Chandler, who recently hinted that he could fight Conor McGregor at the Sphere , has now called out Nate Diaz. He quoted a fan who claimed Nate Diaz should return to the UFC after McGregor retires Chandler. ‘Iron’ wrote,

“Sit down, Ron… better idea - me and @NateDiaz209 fight like real men, while Conor sits on a yacht and watches on PPV in his slippers. #ufcnoche #riyadhseason.”

When one fan claimed McGregor would never fight in the UFC again, Chandler wrote, “The new “Where’s Waldo” - the Mac Daddy had a great run though….”

When one fan asked what’s Chandler’s strategy against someone like McGregor, he wrote, “Instill fear…let him pull out of the fight and embarrass himself, be known as the guy who retired McGregor without ever throwing a punch….”

Conor McGregor pulled out of UFC 303 with a toe injury and there’s no official word yet about his return. Michael Chandler has now started taunting the Irishman on social media and is even ready for other potential options.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler have identical recent records

Michael Chandler made his UFC debut at UFC 257 and knocked out Dan Hooker in the first round. He then lost to Charles Oliveira at UFC 262 and also to Justin Gaethje at UFC 268.

Chandler returned to winning ways with a devastating knockout against Tony Ferguson at UFC 274. Another defeat to Dustin Poirier followed at UFC 281 and ‘Iron’ hasn’t fought since. He’s currently 2-3 in the UFC.

McGregor possesses a similar track record in his last five fights. He defeated Eddie Alvarez (UFC 205) and Donald Cerrone (UFC 246), and lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov (UFC 229) and twice to Dustin Poirier (UFC 257 and UFC 264).

McGregor’s last fight, though, ended in a doctor stoppage when the Irishman broke his leg at UFC 264.

