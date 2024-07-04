Triple H Did Not Have WrestleMania Match Booked For Cody Rhodes After The Rock Took His Spot Vs Roman Reigns

The Rock initially took Cody Rhodes' spot at WrestleMania 40, announcing to face Roman Reigns. Triple H, WWE's head of creative, didn't have a match planned for the American Nightmare after the Final Boss decided to swap the position, even though the former rightfully won the Royal Rumble match to challenge the Tribal Chief.

In WWE's recent documentary, WrestleMania XL: Behind The Curtain, Cody was seen talking about losing the WrestleMania spot to the Great One. The Undisputed WWE Champion said, "I had to believe, right, one thing you lose the faith of the fans; we have seen tons of times. I had to believe that I won't lose their faith. There might be fans who are upset that you have been talking about this title for two years and haven't decided to wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.”

In the same documentary, Triple H stated Cody's question was where he could go at the Grandest Stage Of Them All. However, Hunter didn't have a match in mind for the 39-year-old, saying, "Not sure yet, so that's on me to figure out."

Cody Rhodes was intoxicated after giving up his position to The Rock

After Cody Rhodes gave up his WrestleMania spot to The Rock on an episode of SmackDown, he was dejected. Soon after the show, the American Nightmare was still wrapping his head around the fact that he might not finish the story.

Heading to the tour bus, Cody got intoxicated, thinking he was not the WWE Championship challenger anymore, and the dream match between The Rock and Roman Reigns would be headlining WrestleMania 40.

Fans’ support puts Cody Rhodes back in the title match

Cody Rhodes was already the men's Royal Rumble winner during the announcement. A myriad of fans anticipated seeing a rematch from WrestleMania 39, hoping Cody would finally finish the story.

Seeing the unfavorable reaction from WWE fans, The Rock decided not to pursue the dream match against Roman and turned heel to join The Bloodline. Triple H reverted to the original plan, allowing the American Nightmare to finally finish his story at the Showcase of Immortals, embarking on a new era of WWE.