Triple H Reacts to Roman Reigns' WWE Return and The Bloodline Saga: DETAILS Inside

Former WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns’s iconic four-year championship reign ended this WrestleMania 40 at the hands of The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. Since then, Roman Reigns has not returned to WWE programs.

The WWE Universe eagerly awaits Roman Reigns' return to WWE television. Recently, WWE's chief content officer and head of creative, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, appeared on the Pat McAfee Show, where he talked about multiple things related to WWE and current seniors and storylines.

Pat McAfee asked Triple H about Roman Reigns’s anticipated return to WWE. Triple H explained the current Bloodline saga, which is ultimately linked to The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

Paul Levesque said, “When you talk about Tribal Chief, you’re talking about Roman Reigns, no matter who lays claim to that now. You see The Bloodline carrying on, you see Solo putting himself out there as the Tribal Chief, you see Tama Tonga coming in, you see Tonga Loa coming in. You see those guys start to run wild. Then the game changer happens of Jacob Fatu comes in, The Samoan Werewolf. Dude, he’s a game changer.”

He continued, You very clearly see that shift of ‘we’re running the show now.’ this is the new Tribal Chief, the new Head of the Table, and where it's headed. That’s only going to last so long before there’s a return, I can imagine. "Let’s hope that Heyman’s nerves can take it until he comes back. But it’s an exciting time because that is ramping up incredibly big. Now they’re starting to go directly after Cody Rhodes and the WWE Title. You can feel it ramping up."

The Bloodline Civil War

WWE started building up the Bloodline storyline, and Solo Sikoa refused to take orders from Roman Reigns or Paul Heyman on the first edition after the Friday Night SmackDown. Sikoa kicked out Jimmy Uso, and new member Tama Tonga debuted on the episode, took out Jimmy Uso, and became part of The New Bloodline.

Tanga Loa, who joined the faction at the WWE Backlash pay-per-view, was another addition to The New Bloodline under Solo Sikoa's leadership. Jacob Fatu is the newest member to join the Bloodline.

With the joined forces of Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Jacob Fatu, the new Bloodline is an unstoppable force. With time, they will start to dominate the whole roster like the OG Bloodline used to during their run.

As per some previous reports, Roman Reigns is scheduled to return near SummerSlam 2024, and it seems clear that whenever The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns returns, he will go after the self-proclaimed Solo Sikoa.

The Bloodline saga will indeed have some of the best matches, from Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa to the showdown between the OG Bloodline (Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Roman Reigns) vs. The New Bloodline ( Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Solo Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu). The final Bloodline saga could host the dream match between The Rock and Roman Reigns for the crown of The Head of the Table.

