Tyreek Hill Reveals How Andy Reid's Betrayal Forced Him to Leave Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs For Dolphins

Tyreek Hill’s exit from the Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs has always been controversial. He often talks about his cruel departure from the franchise. Hill shared some inside stories from the popular trade saga that landed him in Miami. The 30-year-old claimed that he was lied to by the Chiefs head coach.

The Super Bowl LIV champion played his last game for Kansas City in NFL 2021. He later signed a record-breaking four-year deal worth $120 million with the Miami Dolphins. Hill appeared on a podcast to spill the beans about his journey with the Chiefs.

Tyreek Hills on Andy Reid breaking his promise

Tyreek Hill sat down for an interview on a recent episode of The Dive Bar podcast. The 8-time Pro Bowler explained the scenario during his final days. Hill revealed that he had a conversation with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. They promised to finalize his extension and bring him back.

Hill added that Reid was the last person he talked to. The Chiefs’ head coach had said he would get it done. Reid called him his playmaker and expressed his desire to keep Hill on the roster.

“So, then Miami came into the picture,” Hill continued. New York was next in line. But Hill knew he didn’t want to go anywhere. Although he loves Miami, he wasn’t keen on leaving. He wanted to stay with the Chiefs no matter what.

Hefty offers poured in from Miami and New York. Hill did not want to pass up the opportunity to be the highest-paid. That was when Hill decided to bid farewell to Patrick Mahomes and Co.

Tyreek Hill’s feelings about Chiefs Super Bowls after his departure

Hill confessed that the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl following his exit was hard. He went on a vacation with his wife to get away from things. He didn’t want to look at games or anything else. Hill eventually realized that things can’t always go the way he wants. It was difficult for him to see the guys do their thing out there for the first time.

Tyreek watched the Chiefs’ thrilling Super Bowl LVIII win. “My brothers win it again, proud of them boys, even more motivation for us in Miami,” he wrote. He wanted the Mahomes to win it once they reached the grand stage.