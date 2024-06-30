UFC 303 Purse and Salaries: How Much Did Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka Make For Light Heavyweight Title Fight?

Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka both bagged a hefty sum from their UFC 303 main event fight. The Brazilian reportedly earned a whopping USD 3 million, his highest purse to date, as per The Sportster. Prochazka, meanwhile, pocketed an estimated USD 1 million.

The clash at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas ended in a second-round knockout with ‘Poatan’ winning via head kick.

Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka 2: UFC 303 full purses

Apart from Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka, other top-quality fights went down at UFC 303. Diego Lopes reportedly earned at least USD 86,000 for his co-main event fight. However, how much his opponent Dan Ige, who stepped in on four hours’ notice, earned remains unknown.

Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith earned an estimated base salary of USD 200K despite his loss to Roman Dolidze. The Georgian pocketed a base salary of USD 100K, as reports suggest.

Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2 was a sequel to their first fight at UFC 295, where Pereira earned a second-round finish. There were doubts about the stoppage of that fight as many believed the contest was prematurely stopped.

Pereira, though, settled the rivalry, leaving no questions about his win this time around. Prochazka had his bell rung at the end of the first round after receiving a devastating left hook from Pereira.

While the Czech fighter was saved by the bell, he was on the wrong end of a clean head kick at the start of the second round. It was a cold finish from Pereira, who continues to rise his stock and has already achieved remarkable things in his short UFC stint.

Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2: What’s next for both fighters after UFC 303 clash?

Alex Pereira has already defended his title twice since winning it against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303. Magomed Ankalaev seems like the most likely next challenger for ‘Poatan’ as he has already beaten Jamahal Hill and Prochazka.

As for Prochazka, the defeat leaves him in an unusual spot. The former light heavyweight champion is one of the most exciting fighters on the roster. However, it’s hard to imagine him getting another shot at Pereira anytime soon having already lost twice.

There have been rumors of ‘Poatan’ potentially moving up to the heavyweight division and trying to become the first fighter to win a UFC title in three divisions. Fans will keenly watch what’s next for both fighters.