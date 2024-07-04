Vince McMahon’s Controversial Pitch for Mia Yim to Fake Seizure on TV Revealed by WWE Star

It’s no secret that Vince McMahon presented ideas that were rather off the wall during his time in WWE. From staging his own death to starting Vince McMahon’s Kiss My A** Club, the former chairman had an abundance of bizarre ideas in his mind.

That said, a certain former WWE star has now revealed that McMahon once wanted WWE female star Mia Yim to feign an epileptic illness on WWE TV.

The wrestler making these revelations is none other than recently released WWE star, Dijak. The 37-year-old star also relayed that the idea was not well-received by the talents.

Dijak alleges Vince McMahon wanted Mia Yim to fake a seizure for a storyline

McMahon knew no boundaries for the sake of entertainment. However, sometimes his outside-the-box thinking rubbed people the wrong way. Recounting one of his strange ideas, Dijak revealed on Pro Wrestling Bits that McMahon once wanted Mia Yim to fake a seizure on WWE programming.

While speaking to the outlet, Dijak stated, “Vince wanted Mia Yim to pretend that she was having a seizure. Yeah, he wanted her to pretend she was having an epileptic seizure and we were presented this by, I don’t know, the writer, the producer, and they… you know, we didn’t want to shoot the messenger, right?”

Dijak further recalled the acquiescence in the face of the writer or producer who felt forced by McMahon to relay the message to Mia Yim and her then-faction, Retribution.

He continued, “You could see in their (the writer or producer's) face that they’re like, ‘I’m sorry, but Vince wants you to have a seizure.’ And she’s like, we’re all like, ‘What are you talking about? Like, you can’t, we can’t do this.”

Furthermore, Dijak also revealed that Vince McMahon’s ideas could not be impugned by the team of writers and producers during production meetings. Any insubordination from the team would lead to termination.

Given that this idea was pitched during the global pandemic when WWE laid off a myriad of WWE stars, everybody on the production team was afraid of losing their jobs should they irk McMahon by rejecting his ideas.

Nonetheless, the pitched storyline never saw the light of day, thankfully.

Dijak claims Vince McMahon never wanted him to make it big in WWE

Dijak has a memorable run in WWE’s development brand, NXT. However, his character lacked flavor on the main roster. On June 28th, ‘T-Bar’ announced that his contract with WWE had expired and that he was a free agent.

Anyway, while making an appearance on Twitch with Mace and Mansoor, Dijak revealed that he felt McMahon never wanted him to succeed in WWE. He recalled being criticized by McMahon after a no-disqualification match against Damian Priest in 2021.

According to Dijak, McMahon criticized him for an untelevised segment in his match where he failed to aggressively grab someone. It should also be noted that the segment happened during the commercial break.

He said, “I go to the back and he’s (McMahon) fixated on the fact that I didn’t grab someone aggressively enough in a break that nobody on television saw.”

Anyway, Dijak is set to make his first appearance outside WWE on July 4. Off-topic, he recently promoted his match outside WWE by calling out Cody Rhodes. With Dijak back on the independent scene, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.