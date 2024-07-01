Warriors Came Very Close to Paul George Trade With Clippers Before Contract Opt-Out: Report

Prior to Paul George backing out of his $48.7 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, the Golden State Warriors were allegedly close to signing the star forward. Despite strong interest from both sides and protracted talks, the decision essentially put an end to George's chances of joining the Warriors.



Before the deadline to decide on George's contract, the Warriors and Clippers reportedly had extensive negotiations, according to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic. Golden State believed they would have a strong chance of obtaining the nine-time NBA All-Star.



"The Warriors had agreed to give George a max, four-year extension upon arrival," Kawakami stated. "They believed they had proposed several variations of a trade that the Clippers could and would accept."



Green light from Curry and Green

Warrior’s favorites Steph Curry and Draymond Green were reportedly fully supportive of bringing George to Golden State. The two stars were "100 percent" on board with the potential acquisition, adding significant weight to the Warriors' pursuit.

The Clippers' financial concerns were a major factor in the delay of the deal, notwithstanding the Warriors' optimism. Multiple trade offers, including combinations of Andrew Wiggins, Chris Paul, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and one future first-round pick, were offered by the Warriors, according to Kawakami. It was improbable, though, that anyone offer would have contained both Wiggins and Kuminga.

George's indications and opt-out

According to reports, Paul George made it clear that he wanted to play for the Warriors, in line with the team's intentions and the endorsement of their main players. But by turning down the player option, he essentially put an end to the deal, forcing the Warriors to look for other ways to bolster their team.

The Warriors' proactive effort to keep their competitive edge in the NBA is highlighted by the impending signing of Paul George. Even if the transaction eventually fails, it demonstrates that Golden State isn't scared to take chances in order to win championships.

Despite the fact that that specific opportunity was lost, the Warriors executive administration demonstrated their dedication to maximizing the team's potential by enlisting the help of Curry and Green.

