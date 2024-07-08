Watch: CM Punk Tackles WWE Referee Jessika Carr At Money In The Bank 2024

CM Punk appeared to have a great time at Money in the Bank PLE this year. While he was the man behind Drew McIntyre's failed cash-in, in an off-TV fan footage, The Best in the World was captured having a good time with WWE referee, Jessika Carr. He was playfully tackling the 33-year-old outside the ring.

The security was probably under the impression that Punk and Carr were having a serious brawl. He ran towards the ring, only to realize they were having a fun time.

After getting to his feet, CM Punk and Jessica Carr smiled at each other, confirming it was nothing serious. Then the Second City Saint waved at the fans while exiting through the walking ramp.

CM Punk's Money in the Bank appearance

CM Punk fuelled up his rivalry with Drew McIntyre further, playing a pivotal part in the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. As the winner of men's Money in the Bank, Drew McIntyre cashed in the contract later in the night, making the World Heavyweight Championship match a triple-threat encounter.

Once again, CM Punk spoiled Drew McIntyre's chance to win the belt, turning up with a surprise appearance at the PLE in Toronto. Interfering the impromptu triple threat match, CM Punk assaulted the Scottish Warrior with steel chairs and choked him with a cable wire.

Hitting McIntyre with the World Heavyweight belt was the last nail in the coffin, as Priest would go on to pin McIntyre to retain the gold. Following the match, Punk had a staredown with Seth Rollins, who would not be eligible to be the World Heavyweight Championship challenger again as long as Damian Priest remains the champion.

Where will the feud between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk go?

Less than a month left till the biggest Summer of the Party, SummerSlam, takes place in Cleveland, Ohio. WWE has been building the feud between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre since the beginning of this year after the latter injured the former at Royal Rumble 2024.

From that point onward, Drew remained fixated on the Second City Saint, taking shots at him on social media. CM Punk retaliated costing Drew McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship numerous times, including the failed Money in the Bank cash-in at the pay-per-view.

Their months-long rivalry might finally culminate at SummerSlam 2024. In that way, McIntyre would be able to focus on the feud with Punk, moving away from the World Heavyweight Championship storyline.

