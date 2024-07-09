Watch: Jrue Holiday Wins Hilariously Suggestive Most Tenacious D MVP Award From Jack Black Who Tried to Crash His Pool Party

Jrue Holiday has long been known as one of the NBA’s top defenders. His relentless defense against Mavericks’ stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in the Finals got the attention of Tenacious D.

Jack Black and Kyle Gass awarded Holiday their second annual “Tenacious D MVP Award,” announcing it in a quirky social media post on Tuesday.

Last year, Lakers’ Anthony Davis received this award for being the league's "most tenacious defender." Holiday’s stellar offensive and defensive performances in the Finals were key to the Celtics’ victory and Banner 18, according to Black and Gass.

The Tenacious D MVP trophy is indeed...unique

“For years, the Celtics have been knocking on the door, trying to win that championship, not quite being able to get there,” Black said in a video. “But this year, there was something different. I wonder what changed this year? I wonder why they were victorious this year?”

“Jrue Holiday,” Black and Gass said together. “The best of the best,” Black added. “The cream of the crop.”

Holiday, who won an NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, added a second ring when the Boston Celtics dominated the Dallas Mavericks in five games. His crucial role included two double-doubles during the series.

In Game 2, Holiday led the team with 26 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists. In the title-clinching Game 5, he posted 15 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists.

For his outstanding play, Holiday received the "Tenacious D MVP Award" from Jack Black and Kyle Gass. Holiday recently accepted the award in person, stating how it’s an honor for him to be receiving the award.

He then went into specifics, mentioning how he liked each part of the trophy, especially how “bronzy” it looked.

Since it's Tenacious D, the trophy had a very, um, suggestive design. People couldn't help but comment on its unique shape. Kudos to Jrue for valuing the Tenacious D MVP Award enough to receive it in person. Last year, Anthony Davis won the award but didn’t attend the ceremony.

The puns and deadpan humor from Jrue and Tenacious D made this a highlight in sports history.

Jack Black and Kyle Gass visit Jrue Holiday’s residence

The band gave Holiday the choice of having the trophy delivered or sent via FedEx, with Black adding he’d like "to kick it poolside" with the Celtics star.

Holiday was up for it, and Tenacious D delivered the trophy to his home. In a follow-up video, Jack Black and Kyle Gass visited Jrue Holiday's house, where he received the award and gave Tenacious D a home tour.

The Celtics guard showed Black and Gass his championship ring from the Milwaukee Bucks and his Olympic gold medal, much to their amazement.

Jrue Holiday is focusing on Olympic preparation with Jayson Tatum

Currently, Jrue Holiday is prepping for the Olympics with his Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum. Most of the other players on this star-studded roster arrived Friday night in Las Vegas.

Holiday mentioned that their current aim is to win a gold medal. However, he noted that their early goals mainly revolved around NBA championships. Now that he and Tatum have achieved that together, it has strengthened their bond.

Holiday and Tatum were members of Team USA the last time they won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Holiday said seeing Tatum complete his journey to get his first championship was memorable. One could see, hear, and feel all the pressure that was on Tatum, Jrue added, via Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe.

After the Olympics, Jrue Holiday will fully focus on the upcoming NBA season, where the Celtics hope to be the first team since the Warriors in 2018 and 2019 to repeat as champions. Boston plans to keep all nine key rotation players from last season, an unusual level of roster continuity.

With Derrick White signing his contract extension on Saturday, all five Celtics starters are now under contract until the 2025-26 season.