Watch: Kevin Durant Hilariously Loses It When Asked if He Really Wrote ‘Reasons Why I Am Single’

Kevin Durant has been single for a long long time. Known mostly for his exceptional talent on the basketball court, KD is also recognized for his humble and comical personality off the court. Despite being a future Hall of Famer, Durant has managed to keep his personal life relatively private, leaving many fans curious about his relationships.

While he was once engaged to Monica Wright, a former basketball player and coach, the couple parted ways in 2014, adding to the mystery surrounding Durant's love life. However, Durant recently revealed on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast that he is single by choice, stating that he has come to understand women better and values his independence.

Kevin Durant loses it while addressing if he really wrote ‘reasons why I am single’

In a recent twist, Durant addressed a viral Instagram screenshot that listed reasons for his single status, debunking the claims by revealing that the post was fabricated. The NBA star clarified on the podcast that the text was photoshopped and he had no knowledge of its existence until it gained traction online.

Addressing the fake ‘reasons why I am Single’ list, Durant said, “So, you think I really actually made that list? I did not share that though.”

However, during the podcast interview, when co-host Mike Majlak asked about his relationship status, Durant humorously dismissed rumors of heartbreak and shared insights into his views on love and relationships.

“I wouldn’t say I had my heart broken. I’ve started to understand women a little bit more, as I well early on I understood that like she’s not mine,” Durant said on the podcast.

Kevin Durant signed for Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant has made a significant move in the business world as he announced his partnership with sports drink company Prime as their newest brand ambassador. Joining an illustrious roster of athletes such as Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Judge, Tyreek Hill, and Israel Adesanya, Durant's collaboration with Prime marks an exciting milestone for both the brand and the NBA player.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the partnership, Durant also shared his admiration for the rapid growth and quality of Prime's products, highlighting his anticipation for their future endeavors together.

The Prime cofounders, Logan Paul and KSI, duly welcomed Durant to the team, praising his exceptional talent on the basketball court and his role model status for aspiring athletes.

