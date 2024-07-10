Watch: Kevin Durant Hilariously Shuts Down IShowSpeed's Dating Advice; Refuses to Bring Women Around The YouTuber

Kevin Durant put on his comedian hat once again. KD hilariously rejected IShowSpeed's idea to be his wingman in a funny way. The Phoenix Suns star, currently in Las Vegas training for Team USA in the upcoming Paris Olympics, joined Logan Paul's Impaulsive Podcast on July 9 to chat about various topics.

What is IShowSpeed's real name? It's Darren Watkins Jr. Also known as IShowSpeed or simply Speed, Watkins tried to team up with Durant, but the two-time NBA champion wasn't interested. An excerpt of the podcast shows Watkins asking Durant if he would go on a two-man quest with him, but KD wasn't into it.

READ MORE: LeBron James Meets Kai Cenat In Person After Twitch Stream with Kevin Hart That Broke Viewership Record

Kevin Durant made it clear he won't bring any women around IShowSpeed

The interaction began when IShowSpeed asked if Durant would join him on a two-man quest. The NBA superstar paused before saying: "I would not bring any women around you." IShowSpeed was surprised and claimed he was good with women. Kevin Durant didn't budge.

"If they're fresh, and I never met 'em before..." Durant said. "And their first entry point with me is with you? No," Durant added. This cracked up IShowSpeed and the podcast hosts. There was no bad blood between them, and they quickly moved on to planning IShowSpeed's 21st birthday.

Advertisement

Kevin Durant hilariously refuses dating advice from IShowSpeed

Later in the podcast, Kevin Durant and IShowSpeed talked about women again. This time, Speed tried to give Durant advice on picking up women but got roasted himself.

"Stop giving me advice on women," Durant began. "KD got his heart broken. I used to be just like him; that one hand won't last forever," Speed replied. Durant shot back, telling Speed not to compare himself to him.

"Hand? Bro, you're 16. Do not compare yourself to me; you have no other resources but your hand. Please don't put me in that same tier as you," KD replied.

When Speed said he had every Kevin Durant shoe, the NBA star was quick to cut back.

"You know I got all your shoes? KD's 7, KD's 8?" Speed said. "Bro, get off my d**k," Durant replied.

Like he's tried to shut down fans, Kevin Durant seemed on a mission against Speed. However, none of these comments were because he disliked the streamer; the jokes were light-hearted. Kevin Durant's net worth is estimated to be at $300 million in 2024, making him one of the richest basketball players currently.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Has Stephen Curry Ever Played in the Olympics? Find Out

Kevin Durant tells "IShowSpeed" to back off

Durant had a lot to say on the podcast, mostly responding to young streamer 'IShowSpeed,' who was visibly nervous and star-struck during the show. Besides the exchange about women, Durant called out Speed for leaning too close and "gazing" into his eyes like a love-struck fanboy.

"Yoo, back up! You got your leg propped up, gazing into my eyes. Like, for real, back up off me. For real, lean up or something."

While not anymore IShowSpeed used to date a Korean influencer, who goes by her TikTok handle Amy Flamy. They broke up earlier last month.

Kevin Durant not pleased with misinformation posted about his dating life online

The X account of NBA Centel posted a fake Instagram story that looked like it belonged to Kevin Durant. The photo showed Durant listing multiple reasons why he's single, which sparked rumors as fans fell for the fake post.

Advertisement

However, Durant knows the account is a parody and has never shared anything serious. The Suns' star responded to a fan who fell for the account's bait.

"I won’t call yall that one word; ima just say a lot of yall who believe nba centel is real just lack the mental capacity," Durant replied.

The account has gained fame as a parody account on X (formerly Twitter). Many fans have fallen for their tricks and outrageous claims about the NBA. However, some fans have started to catch on to what the account tries to do.

READ MORE: Did Thanasis Antetokounmpo Really Request a Trade From Bucks? Exploring Viral Rumor

Kevin Durant to miss USA vs Canada game

Durant will miss the action for Team USA as they play against Team Canada on Wednesday. The forward has also missed the national team's practices as he's dealing with a calf injury. Head coach Steve Kerr shared an update about KD's availability for their upcoming games.

Reports say the strain is minor and the star forward is expected to be with the team soon.

READ MORE: 'Don't care about Nikola Jokic': Joel Embiid Seemingly Throws Shade at Serbian Star Ahead of Paris Olympics 2024