Why Did Simone Biles Apologize To Aly Raisman For 2016 Rio Olympics Ahead Of Paris 2024? Find Out

Simone Biles recently qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics, scheduled to start on July 26. However, right before she heads to France, she has an apology message to the American retired artistic gymnast, Aly Raisman.

Both Simone Biles and Aly Raisman were a part of the 2016 Rio Olympics, where the former gave an odd nickname to Raisman. Let's learn more about it!

Simone Biles apologizes to Aly Raisman ahead of Paris 2024

Simone Biles is currently going to be the oldest teammate for the USA squad heading for the Summer Olympics. However, the situation was slightly different when she entered the 2016 Rio Olympics. The athlete was 19 years old at that time.

Meanwhile, Aly Raisman was 22 years old; quite older than her other teammates. Since Raisman was three years older than Biles, Biles jokingly called her "grandma.” Remembering the entire incident, the now 27-year-old athlete disclosed that she owes an apology to Raisman.

She said during a press conference: “So now, I definitely have to apologize to Aly for calling her grandma because, whew, I feel like I’m way older now than me calling her grandma when we were younger.”

Moreover, Biles even admitted that she is now older and more mature than before. It is significant to note that Biles will be leading her other teammates including Suni Lee, Hezly Rivera, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey in the upcoming Olympics.

Simone Biles’s husband Jonathan Owens to accompany her in Paris

Jonathan Owens recently shared an Instagram story, confirming that he will be joining Biles in Paris while she competes. Furthermore, to extend his support to his wife for her third trip to the Olympics, Owens wrote, “We going to Paris, Man I'm so proud.”

The 28-year-old NFL star got some relief from his training camp with the Chicago Bears to go to the Olympics. Bears’ training camp will start on July 19. Their four preseason games are between August 1 and August 22.

Meanwhile, Biles’ gymnastics Olympics run will take place between July 26 and August 11. It would be intriguing to see how things will fall into place for the American gymnast and whether or not she can achieve the feat of winning another medal for her squad, just like she did in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

