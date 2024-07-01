Will Brock Lesnar Really Return to WWE With Paul Heyman Against Solo Sikoa's Bloodline 2.0? Exploring VIRAL Rumor

Trigger Warning: The article contains a brief mention of a sexual trafficking lawsuit.

Brock Lesnar hasn’t been seen in the industry ever since the Janel Grant sexual trafficking lawsuit struck him. He wasn’t named in the lawsuit, but the former WWE employee dropped strong hints of having developed connections with Lesnar.

But The Beast hasn’t been outcasted completely by the WWE. He has been removed from WWE shows, but his name still appears on the company's website. A few days ago, a report emerged that Lesnar will have to obtain clearance from WWE’s legal team before making a return.

That always shows his return is possible if he comes out clean of all those accusations. And amidst all of this, fans on the internet have been suggesting a theory that Paul Heyman, who has been shunned by Solo Sikoa and his new Bloodline members, will return with Brock Lesnar to take on Sikoa and his cohorts.

What are the viral theories on the internet?

These fan theories erupted after Paul Heyman was brutally manhandled by Solo Sikoa on SmackDown. By logic, Paul Heyman must return with Roman Reigns, but fans on the internet think otherwise.

They suggest that the Wiseman will return with Lesnar, and he will then take on Solo Sikoa. “Time to bring back BROCK LESNAR.Brock Lesnar vs Jacob Fatu,” a fan on X wrote.

Another wrote, “Paul Heyman partnering with Cody Rhodes for the rest of this storyline against this Bloodline is something I'd love to see.Also, Brock Lesnar helping him against Jacob Fatu. Brock can take down Jacob with no issues.”

Will Brock Lesnar’s return with Heyman be possible?

Lesnar’s return is unlikely because his name stands tainted currently. WWE wouldn't take the risk of aligning with Lesnar at this point when things are going so well for the company. But then, he is also a big name in WWE.

Lesnar has often behaved ridiculously at WWE Backstage, even confronting former WWE Boss Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 34. But he has always been kept because his presence brings huge numbers to the company. So, WWE wouldn’t want to part ways with Lesnar at any cost. The fact is Lesnar will indeed return, but it remains to be seen if that happens this year before SummerSlam 2024.

The last bout he had was at SummerSlam 2023 against Cody Rhodes, which he lost. He was expected to return at Royal Rumble 2024, but by then, the lawsuit had struck, and he was replaced by NXT superstar Bron Breakker.

