WWE Has Big Plans for Joe Hendry After He Was Shown in the End of NXT Heatwave: Report

TNA Superstar Joe Hendry’s glorious WWE run is highly on the cards. The superstar is highly expected to sign a full-time contract with the WWE soon. The buzz gained momentum when his surprising debut at NXT Battle Royal, became the most watched WWE video on X.

It became the no. 1 video on X, even taking over the Wyatt Sick6 debut on Monday Night RAW. Joe Hendry’s signing up with WWE became even more apparent when the company teased his 1-second clip after Ethan Page’s title win at NXT Heatwave on July 7, 2024. This also revealed WWE’s teasing up Ethan Page vs Joe Hendry match in the future. According to the latest report, WWE has big plans for Joe Hendry.

What is the latest report on Joe Hendry’s future with the WWE?

According to an update by Corey Brennan of Fightful Select, WWE is planning to use Hendry ‘heavily’ as part of NXT and TNA cross over.

"There are plans to use Hendry ‘heavily’ as part of the NXT and TNA crossover in the coming weeks and months,” Fightful Select reported. He was told that WWE would look to focus on Hendry’s ability to go viral, with small teases being deemed enough for the Scottish wrestler.He reported that Joe Hendyr’s NXT return would be more teased in the coming weeks. It was also reported that WWE is keen on signing Joe Hendyr once his TNA contract expires.

Joe Hendry reacts to shocking NXT Heatwave ending

The main event of NXT Heatwave, was a fatal four way match between Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, Ethan Page, and Shawn Spears. While it should have been Trick Williams retaining his NXT Championship, it was Ethan Page who accidentally won the belt. Williams had executed his finishers on Evan and Page. However, Page landed on Evans and won the match.

And right after the match, Joe Hendyr’s clip was shown to close the show. Hendry too, was gobsmacked by the ending of the match, and lavished praise on the NXT in-charge Shawn Michaels. On his X account, Hendry wrote, “"Compliments to the Chef ?? ?? #WWENXT." Hendry might be the next one to clash with Ethan Page soon. Let’s see when that happens.

