WWE’s Rising Star Gets Offered Free Food After His Massive Win Over Randy Orton

Nobody can deny that Randy Orton is a highly decorated legend in the wrestling business. The 14-time World Champion is currently the only active wrestler in WWE from the OVW batch. It must be said that gaining a win over a veteran like Randy Orton is a big deal for a rising star in the business.

That said, WWE’s rising star Carmelo Hayes recently shocked the WWE Universe by pinning Randy Orton. In light of his victory, Hayes was offered a free meal at the airport as a gesture of celebration for his surprising win.

Carmelo Hayes boasts about receiving a free meal after pinning Randy Orton

In the lead-up to the Money in the Bank premium live event, on the 21st June edition of SmackDown, Carmelo Hayes squared off against Randy Orton and Tama Tonga in an MITB qualifier triple-threat match.

After a very physical match, Carmelo Hayes managed to gain a pinfall win over Orton through a schoolboy pin, despite being considered the underdog in the match.

Taking to X, Carmelo Hayes bragged about receiving an unexpected reward as a gesture of recognition for beating Randy Orton. Hayes revealed that he was offered free food at the airport.

He wrote, “Just got free food at the airport. Bro said “It’s free, you pinned Randy Orton. You’re Him.” This the type of energy I need in every city from now on.”

It stands to reason why Hayes received a free meal, as defeating Randy Orton in a high-octane match warrants recognition. And without a doubt, at the rate Hayes is headed, he is one of the fastest-rising stars in WWE, alongside, Bron Breakker.

The former NXT World Champion had a memorable run under WWE’s developmental brand. He made his main roster debut on the night of the WWE Draft 2024. Since then, Hayes has been striving hard to establish himself as a top competitor on the mid-card.

Nonetheless, Hayes will compete with 5 other men in the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event in the namesake ladder match.

The winner would be guaranteed a World Title shot at the time and place of his choosing. This is certainly a major opportunity for Hayes to display his potential and emerge as a breakout star in WWE.

Carmelo Hayes emulated John Cena’s Ruthless Aggression debut early in his NXT career

Hayes made his first appearance on NXT on June 1, 2021, accepting the open challenge for Kushida’s NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Despite finding himself on the losing side that night, Hayes made his second appearance on NXT 2 weeks later, emulating John Cena’s 2002 debut segment with Kurt Angle.

The 29-year-old star confronted Adam Cole, slapping him and recreating the iconic Ruthless Aggression Era spot. While Hayes had doubts about recreating the spot, he received massive support from NXT head honcho Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

Hayes then rose to have a great career in NXT, winning multiple championships. With a resume like that, it remains to be seen how far Hayes gets in his main roster career.

