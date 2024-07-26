Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: Ankita Lokhande, Kushal Tandon, Abhinav Shukla and others salute brave heroes of Kargil

Kargil Vijay Diwas is a significant day of pride in the history of India. On this day India attained victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War. It is celebrated every year to pay tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of the Indian soldiers. Many television celebrities, including Kushal Tandon, Abhinav Shukla, Ankita Lokhande, and Dalljiet Kaur took to social media to remember the fallen heroes.

Kushal Tandon, Abhinav Shukla, Ankita Lokhande, and Dalljiet Kaur’s tribute on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Kushal Tandon was one of the first to post on his official Instagram handle. The Barsatein - Mausam Pyar Ka actor shared a post where Indian soldiers are seen holding the flag and it reads, “Jai Hind. Kargil Vijay Diwas. Salute to Brave Soldiers.”

Here’s Kushal Tandon’s post:

Actor Abhinav Shukla, who maintains an active presence on social media made a post that came accompanied by a heartfelt note that reads, “All gave some. Some gave all… never forgetting the sacrifice! Jai Hind.”

See Abhinav Shukla’s post below:

Ankita Lokhande took to X (formerly called Twitter) and wrote, “Honoring our brave soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas. Their courage and sacrifice protected our freedom and filled our hearts with pride. Aapki himmat ko salaam. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 #KargilVijayDiwas”

Check out Ankita Lokhande’s post here:

Advertisement

Dalljiet Kaur, who is currently going through separation from her second husband, also paid tribute to the country’s heroes with a post on the story on her official Instagram handle. She wrote, “Salute to all the Heroes of Kargil. We are safe because of you and all the soldiers guarding the country with their life. Thank u!”

Read Dalljiet Kaur's post here:

Besides the above-mentioned actors, Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram handle and shared a touching video to honor the courage and sacrifice of the soldiers. Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “Saluting the real heroes. Bharat Mata ki Jai!” The video showed the soldiers' bravery and strong determination during the Kargil conflict, highlighting their heroism in defending the nation.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly pays touching tribute to ‘real life heroes’ on Kargil Vijay Diwas