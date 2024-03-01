Anupamaa is getting interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves around a major crack between Anuj and Anupamaa. Anupamaa has told Aadhya (Choti Anu) that she is not interested in her and her father. Shruti also left Anuj's house after learning about the major truth of his marriage with Anupamaa. In recent episodes, the fans of the show rejoiced as Anupamaa gave it back to Vanraj Shah (Sudhanshu Pandey) in style and recreated her iconic 'Aapko Kya' dialogue.

Anupamaa gives Vanraj a taste of his medicine

Vanraj lands in the US and realizes the dynamics between Yashdeep and Anupamaa. He gets a chance to humiliate her. When he got a chance, he slyly commented on Anupamaa's bond with her new boss. All this while Anupamaa has been trying to defend herself, she took a stand for herself and gave it back to Vanraj.

In a savage mode, Anupamaa told Vanraj that she wasn't happy to see him after five years as he hadn't changed one bit. She mentioned that he didn't even take time to exchange pleasantries and directly jumped to belittle her. She also recreated her iconic 'Aapko Kya' dialogue implementing that she has every right to do whatever she wants and Vanraj was nobody to dictate her or have a problem with her ways.

Take a look at the interesting scene from Anupamaa here-

Anupamaa's iconic 'Aapko Kya' dialogue

A while ago, Anupamaa's 'Aapko Kya' dialogue became a rage and went viral on the internet. The dialogue was all about individual's choices and rights to follow their hearts. Many viewers along with celebrities recreated reels on the scene giving it different creative dimensions. The show gained immense attention because of the same.

The makers recreating a similar scene only makes the viewers nostalgic and reminds them how powerful the dialogue has been.

Anupamaa regained its top spot in the TRP charts post-leap and has been topping the charts ever since. The show features popular actors like Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Gaurav Khanna among others.

