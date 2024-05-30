Anupamaa is one of the superhit television dramas, which has captured the hearts of the audience with its storyline and impeccable performances of the actors. However, Rupali Ganguly’s starrer show has been hitting the headlines lately due to Aashish

Metrotra’s exit and Gaurav Sharma’s entry as the new Toshu on the show.

Just a few hours back, one of the Instagram posts from the ex-actor of the serial created a buzz in the town as he confirmed his re-entry into the show after eight months.

Who is going to re-enter the show?

A recent post that surfaced on Instagram, confirms the re-entry of Mehul Nisar in the show. Mehul used to essay the role of Bhavesh Joshi, who is the on-screen brother of Anupamaa AKA Rupali Ganguly.

However, the duo’s on-screen sibling equation was praised by the audience and received immense love from them.

Making the announcement Mehul Nisar dropped a picture with Rupali Ganguly from the sets of the show. Along with it, he pens down a caption that reads, “The Bond that never Changes..! Shooting after 8 months with Rups. But it feels just the same.Behna.. tera bhai aa gaya. (Sister, your brother has come).” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans’ reaction

As soon as the announcement was made via Instagram, fans flooded the comment section with their reactions. One of the users wrote, “Awesome ab anu akeli nhi hai..bhai ka support mileage.. thank you sir vapsi karne ke liye (Now Anu is not alone. Thank for returning. She will receive the brother’s support).”

In the next comment, the user expresses his happiness as he wrote, “Very Happy to see you back sir Missed this bond of Anu-Bhavesh on-screen, As per the story, you and Devika are only apne of Anu in India, I am happy Anu will be staying with his chota Bhai (little brother).”

More about Mehul and Rupali in the show

The entry of Anupamaa’s brother Bhavesh AKA Mehul in the show will bring quite a relief in her life. Bhavesh’s entry in the show is surely going to help Anu after her life turns upside down. However, in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Rupali will be seen taking off for India while bidding adieu to America.

ALSO READ: Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera Shah wishes her 'forever rockstar' on his birthday; shares sweet unseen moments