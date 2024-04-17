Anupamaa Written Update, Apr 17: Anupama gets applauded for arranging Ram Leela at last moment

Anupamaa, April 17, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Anupama and Anuj crossing paths once again. They meet at Ram Navami celebrations but ignore each other after a brief eye lock. The host announces that Ram Leela is about to begin. Ishani asks what Ram Navami is. Leela explains to her about the festival. Hasmukh says we used to organize Ram Leela to make kids aware of their culture. Anupama recalls how Toshu would play Ram and Samar used to portray Lakshman in those plays. She gets emotional. Hasmukh says the family has gathered after a long time on Ram Navami. Vanraj thanks Kinjal. Anupama and Anuj wonder why destiny keeps bringing them in front of each other.

The organizer announces the cancellation of Ram Leela, leaving everyone upset. He apologizes for it. Anupama offers help to him and asks the host to give her a chance as she will hatch some plan. Vanraj says that Anupama wants to become a heroine all the time. Toshu hopes she doesn't embarrass them. Anupama amazes one and all by making Shah kids - Ansh, Mahi, Ishani and Pari dress up as characters of Ramayana and perform Ram Leela. She enlightens the audience with the epic tale along with it. The organizer thanks her for handling the situation so well. He insists Anupama to perform veneration.

Anupama imagines doing veneration with Anuj and Aadya. Later, Anuj and Shruti meet Shahs. Anuj takes blessing from Leela, who informs them that they might be leaving before their marriage. Shruti asks if Anupama is also going with them. Kinjal asks why would she go. Kavya adds that Anupama has a cooking competition.

Dimple invited Anuj to her marriage with Titu. Anuj expresses his happiness at the news and assures her that he will attend the wedding. He says that he will perform her Kanyadaan. Vanraj gets offended by it. He retorts by stating that since he is the father of Dimple, he will perform all rituals at her wedding ceremony.

Anuj blesses Ansh, Mahi, Ishani and Pari. He gives them money as a gift and takes a selfie with them. Aadya sees this and gets insecure. Leela and Hasmukh come to Aadya and ask her to be calm. Vanraj congratulates Anuj on his second marriage. He jokes that Anuj can back off from it anytime. Anupama and Anuj imagine each other together.

Anupama brings a sugar free croissant for Hasmukh. He is happy to have the sweets made by Anupama. Anupama asks Hasmukh to get all his tests done after reaching India and take his medicines on time. She says she will miss him a lot. Hasmukh asks her if she is sad. Anupama says yes because they all are leaving. Hasmukh says also due to Anuj’s remarriage. The episode ends here.

