Are you even a good friend if you don't express your love for your friend every now and then? Looks like Ashlesha Savant aka Barkha of Anupamaa is quite expressive and always hypes her friends. On her BFF Kanchi Kaul's birthday, Savant took to social media and shared a beautiful reel along with a heartfelt note for the birthday girl. Savant never leaves a chance to express her love for her friend on social media.

Ashlesha Savant's birthday wish for Kanchi Kaul

Taking to social media, Anupamaa's Ashlesha Savant shared a reel culminating all beautiful memories with her best friend Kanchi Kaul and also wrote a beautiful note on her birthday. What also caught our attention is that Ashlesha called Kanchi her wife.

She wrote, "Tumse Badh ke pyara kaun ????? Hey Kanchi love you buddy. @kanikaul Happy birthday my Wife. Mother of dragons. Honestly, there ain’t anyone like you. It’s a blessing you understand what it means to live a good life.

Take a look at the video shared by Ashlesha Savant with Kanchi Kaul on Instagram:

The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress further added, "How many understand what no-nonsense means? And laughing non stop !!!! Holding hands in music festivals and dancing. To the present Now, It’s been lovely my crazy one.I could smother you all day long. My delicious and pretty one have an awesome birthday."

More about Ashlesh Savant and Kanchi Kaul's friendship

Ashlesha Savant worked with Kanchi Kaul's husband Shabbir Ahluwalia in Star Plus show Kahin Toh Hoga. That's how the trio became good friends. Ashlesha's life partners Sandeep Baswana and Shabbir along with Kanchi keep on meeting each other and enjoying each other's company.

Kanchi has been a part of shows like Ek Ladki Anjaani Si and Ek Nanand Ki Khushiyo Ki Chhabi... Meri Bhabhi among others while Ashlesha is known for her stints in projects like Kahin Toh Hoga, Kumkum Bhagya, and Anupamaa among others.



