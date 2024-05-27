Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly shares fun-filled reel with son; latter shocks her with hilarious twist

Rupali Ganguly, who has been winning praises for her portrayal on the show Anupamaa, is an avid social media user. She keeps teasing her fans with candid BTS moments from the family drama. Besides this, the actress frequently gives sneak peek into her personal space with photos and videos featuring herself with her son and husband.

Recently, Rupali dropped a clip wherein she can be seen exhibiting her joyful side alongside her son. While the Anupamaa actress is always loved for her goofiness, this time was a bit different as her son Rudraansh is the one who stole the limelight with his dialogue in the latest reel.

Rupali Ganguly’s post

Rupali Ganguly took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video that showcases her lip-syncing Meenamma aka Deepika Padukone’s dialogue from Chennai Express. She states, “Jaisa mein bolegi waisa tumko karni padegi (You will have to do as I say).”

The 47-year-old actress is stunned by Rudraansh's reply. He states, “Jaise ab tak toh bohot chal rahi hai meri (As if I have been doing things as per my wishes till now).”

The camaraderie between the mother-son duo is beautifully highlighted in the clip. The caption of the post shed light on how Rupali convinced her little boy to shoot the reel.

In the caption, Rupali penned, “Like Rudy Said, meri chal rahi hai and Thank God…warna mera beta ye reel bhi shoot nahi karta. PS- He’s agreed for this one also because he was blackmailed with a list of his favorite things!”

Take a look at Rupali Ganguly’s post here:

About Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly is one of the most loved actresses on Indian television. She has multiple hit shows to her credit. Rupali’s portrayal of Dr. Simran in the 2003 series Sanjivani: A Medical Boon and Monisha in the 2004 cult classic Sarabhai vs Sarabhai were very well received by the viewers.

The actress further rose to fame with her current show Anupamaa. The show revolves around a selfless Gujarati housewife who has many dreams but cannot fulfill them as she is caught in her family's service.

