Sudhanshu Pandey is popularly known for his stint in Rajan Shahi’s superhit drama Anupamaa, where he portrays the character of Vanraj Shah and Anupamaa’s husband. This character has garnered immense appreciation from the audience. However, he is also known for his work in a couple of Bollywood movies.

Recently, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actor revealed that once he received appreciation from a superstar actress in Bollywood during his modeling days.

Sudhanshu Pandey recalls his modeling days

In the same interview, Sudhanshu recalled that he was at his home in Nainital, Uttarakhand when he read an advertisement about a model needed in Bombay, and to his curiosity he dialed the number to check if it was working or not. Soon he got finalized by the agency and was called to Delhi for the audition. With his parents' support, he went there and grabbed this first project, for which he received Rs. 25000 in 1994.

The Anupamaa actor further mentioned that after that he received appreciation from everywhere for his dapper looks. However, his first print advertisement was released as the center spread of Time magazine, making him the top model in the industry.

Further, he recalled how Milind Soman used to hold his face and flaunt it in front of everyone stating how beautiful Sudhanshu looks. He also mentioned that he heard Aishwarya Rai Bachchan praising him and calling him the next supermodel.

After garnering immense fame in the modelling field Pandey received his first show offer of Kanyadaan in 1998.

More about Sudhanshu Pandey

Sudhanshu Pandey has been a part of many television shows namely Kanyadaan, Anupamaa, and others. Also, he made his Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Khiladi 420 and went on to star in movies such as Singh Is Kinng and Singham (cameo appearance), among others. He also appeared in the music video of Maikhane se Sharab se from Pankaj Udhas 's Album Mahek.

Currently, he is playing the role of Vanraj who is the on-screen husband of Rupali Ganguly in the show Anupamaa. The actor also keeps his fans updated with his passion for singing through his social media handles.

On the personal front, Sudhanshu is married to Mona Pandey.

