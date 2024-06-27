EXCLUSIVE: Sargun Mehta REVEALS how she and Ravi Dubey handle professional disagreements

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are quite a team! Apart from being super successful actors, the duo are equally efficient producers. A few years ago, they launched their first show, Udaariyaan, and they put all they could to make it a huge success. The stakes were high as they chose three relatively new actors for their show; however, the show became a rage, and gradually, the actors were accepted pretty well by the viewers.

As Pinkvilla got in touch with Sargun Mehta for a brief interview revolving around Udaariyaan, we asked the talented actress about the ways she deals with a professional disagreement with her husband, Ravi Dubey. Read on to know her response.

Sargun Mehta on dealing with professional disagreement with Ravi Dubey

As Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey have been married for many years, their personal relationship might affect their professional decisions, and thus, we asked her about how the couple deals with a professional disagreement.

She was quick to answer, saying, "Well, we fight, we argue, we discuss, and then we go in separate rooms. We don't talk for a few hours. And then one of us comes back with a better solution."

Take a look at Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's adorable reel HERE:

Sargun Mehta on decisions regarding Udaariyaan that she wasn't sure about

We asked Sargun Mehta about decisions she wasn't sure about but turned out to favor their production house. She mentioned that one of the fruitful decisions made has been shooting for their shows in Chandigarh and not Mumbai. She added that she wasn't sure about how things would turn out if they shot at a different city in Punjab.

She also added, "Specifically, I guess Ankit Gupta was the casting that we were not agreeing with till the last minute. In fact, the night before it, we had chosen somebody else and finalized another actor. And it was only in the morning that we decided to take Ankit instead. I'm really very happy that we chose him."

Apart from Udaariyaan, Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey have also produced shows like Swarn Ghar, Daalcheeni, and Baadal Pe Paon Hai under their banner Dremiyata.

