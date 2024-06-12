EXCLUSIVE: Badall Pe Paon Hai's Amandeep Sidhu praises Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta; 'I always wished...'

Badall Pe Paon Hai is a new show on Sony SAB produced by celebrity couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta. The show revolves around an extraordinary girl Baani and her journey to making it big in life by pursuing her dreams. Amandeep Sidhu plays the lead role in the show and in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actress shared her thoughts about Ravi-Sargun, her character in the show, and more.

Amandeep Sidhu on producers Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta

Talking about the celebrity couple and producers of the show Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, Amandeep said, "Before producers, they are wonderful actors. In fact, I was and am still a very big fan of Ravi Dubey. I used to admire him a lot during the Jamai Raja days. I always wished to meet him, and destiny turned out pleasantly as I'm working on his show. I feel so overwhelmed. Sargun is a wonderful person; I love her energy and aura."

Amandeep Sidhu on her character in Badall Pe Paon Hai

Speaking about her character in the new show Amandeep Sidhu shared, "Baani is very simple from a village. She has very big dreams and wants to earn a lot of money. She has a mantra in life: ‘kam paiso mein paida hui thi par kam paiso mein jiyugi nahi’. (I was born poor but will not lead a life being a poor). Baani doesn’t believe in any limitations that society has made for her. She wants to write new rules considering her own life and dreams."

Amandeep Sidhu on shooting in Chandigarh

For the uninitiated, all the shows produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are shot in Chandigarh. Talking about shooting in the new city, Amandeep said, "I am from Delhi, but I have been staying in Mumbai for the last 6 years. So coming to Chandigarh feels like a second home. But definitely, I miss Mumbai. Here, it’s very clean, no traffic. I am loving it and enjoying Chandigarh as well. Initially, it was difficult because I had no friends, no acquaintances, but now it’s so different because I have such wonderful co-actors."

Badall Pe Paon Hai also features Aakash Ahuja as the male lead.

