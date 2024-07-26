Anupamaa: Who is most likely to get into controversies and more; 5 facts to know about Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey

Anupamaa is one of the top-rated shows currently on Indian Television screens. The daily soap has a massive fanbase that shower immense love on the show's storyline and characters. Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly as Anupama, Gaurav Khanna as Anuj and Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj. The show revolves around the lives of these three pivotal characters and their complex relationships.

Recently, the three leads -Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey- joined hands for a fun segment for their production house. In this segment, the trio's off-screen camaraderie is visible. Here, the actors even spilled secrets and facts about each other which are too hard to miss.

Who is the most similar to their characters?

Before answering this question, Gaurav Khanna warned Rupali Ganguly not to be 'politically correct'. Sudhanshu Pandey then teased Rupali for being in politics.

Gaurav said, "Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu are similar to their respective characters Anupamaa and Vanraj."

On the other hand, Rupali and Sudhanshu think Sudhanshu is similar to his character 'Vanraj.' Sudhanshu pointed out similarities in his personality and his character Vanraj's life.

Who is the worst at keeping secrets?

Gaurav and Sudhanshu Pandey laughed out loud before answering this question and Rupali slammed her palm on her face. Gaurav, Sudhanshu and Rupali called out Rupali for being worst at keeping secrets. Gaurav and Sudhanshu pulled Rupali's leg for not keeping secrets.

Take a look at the post here-

Who is most likely to get mad over a joke?

Gaurav and Rupali mentioned that it is Sudhanshu who would likely get made over a joke. Meanwhile, Sudhanshu mentioned that Rupali gets mad over a joke. However, Rupali pointed out how Sudhanshu can't tolerate jokes about himself and no one cracks a joke on him, in front of him because he gets angry quickly.

Who is most likely to forget their lines?

Rupali hid her face after reading the question, on the other hand, Sudhanshu burst out in laughter after hearing this. Rupali, Sudhanshu and Gaurav agreed on the fact that Rupali forgot her lines.

Who is most likely to get into controversies?

This question leaves Gaurav and Sudhanshu in laughter. Gaurav, Sudhanshu, and Rupali think that 'Rupali is most likely to get into controversies'. Rupali then quipped 'at least people are talking about me.'

Apart from Rupali, Gaurav, and Sudhanshu, Anupamaa also stars Nidhi Shah, Nishi Saxena, Madalasa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Kunawar Amar, and more in pivotal roles.

