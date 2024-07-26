Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE: Vishal Pandey's friend Aliya Hamidi defends his 'Bhagyashali Bhaiya' comment; reflects on Lovekesh Kataria's gameplay

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, nominated contestants Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, and Shivani Kumari were given a task. Amid the same, Kataria revealed Vishal Pandey's 'Bhagyashali Bhaiya' statement for Armaan Malik regarding Kritika Malik. Now, Pinkvilla got in touch with Vishal Pandey's close friend Aliya Hamidi and asked her about it. In an exclusive chat, Hamidi spoke at length about Kataria and Pandey's friendship.

Aliya Hamidi on Vishal Pandey's 'Bhagyashali Bhaiya' comment for Bigg Boss OTT 3's Armaan Malik

Talking about Pandey's statement on Armaan Malik, Aliya Hamidi said, "Well, Vishal only stated that Armaan is lucky to have two wives. It did not have the connotation that Lovekesh was trying to imply. First of all, he didn't take a stand for him during the entire incident while Vishal very clearly mentioned that his comment was 'in a good way,' but Kataria refused to acknowledge that."

Take a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3:

Aliya Hamidi further added, "Even after Vishal's parents appeared on the show and mentioned that Vishal added 'in a good way' after his statement, Lovekesh didn't say anything and kept on saying that Vishal's intentions were questionable. I really feel he failed as a friend. Vishal was always there for him in the show; however, Kataria never reciprocated the same affection."

Aliya Hamidi on Lovekesh Kataria in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Comparing Vishal Pandey and Lovekesh Kataria, Aliya Hamidi stated that Vishal is more civilized and respectful towards seniors than Lovekesh. Hamidi said, "I feel Vishal is a better influence than Kataria in more than one way. Unlike him, Vishal has always spoken with utmost respect to seniors like Ranvir Shorey and Deepak Chaurasia in the show. His language and choice of words are also better than Lovekesh's."

This week, Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari, and Lovekesh Kataria are nominated for eviction.

