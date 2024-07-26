Ramayana TV serial: Top 7 interesting facts to know about Ramanand Sagar’s rendition of the Hindu epic

The 90s favorite—the iconic Ramayan serial—was re-telecast during the lockdown and again managed to build the same excitement among the viewers.

From Ramayan to Mahabharata, Indian mythology serials have created a remarkable mark on Indian television. The epic Ramayan has been aired with many new casts and the same story, but the emotions and the craze the 90s Ramayan cast brought not only in India but also around the world were truly impressive. Even after years, the show remained in high demand, prompting the creators to re-run it during the lockdown.

Top 7 interesting facts about Ramananad Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’

If you love the iconic and old Ramayan, then we’ve got you some interesting and lesser-known facts about it that will surely amaze you. Let’s explore!

Real-life couple

The roles of Dashratha and Kaushalya, portrayed by Bal Dhuri and Jayshree Gadkar, were played by a real-life couple. Their real-life connection made their performance more heartfelt and connected.

Growing popularity

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan was telecast in 55 countries with more than 650 million views. To everyone’s surprise, each episode had 40 lakh views, leading the makers to extend the run from 52 episodes to 78 episodes.

When re-telecasted, Ramayan didn’t fail to connect everyone and made it to the list of top TRP shows.

Dipika’s role

Dipika Chiklia, who portrayed the role of Goddess Sita in Ramayan, was only 15 years old. Even at a young age, she delivered a compelling performance that was greatly appreciated by the audience.

Holds World Record

This 36-year-old Ramayan by Ramanand Sagar holds a place in the Limca Book of Records for being the most-watched mythological show. This record is proof of the show's high popularity and reach among the audience.

Show extension

Initially, the show planned for 52 episodes, but due to its increasing demand, the makers later extended the show three times, resulting in a total of 78 episodes.

Expensive TV show

The show Ramayan, aired on Doordarshan, holds the record as one of the most expensive shows, costing Rs 9 lakh per episode.

Arun Govil’s massive change

Arun Govil's portrayal of Ram received massive love and appreciation from the audience. His role was so impactful that he dedicated himself to quitting smoking in public to maintain his image.

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan Cast

Each actor in the Ramayan TV serial portrayed their role with perfection and played a huge role in bringing the ancient story to life.

Arun Govil portrayed the role of Lord Ram, and with his simplicity, he was highly loved by the audience. Dipika Chiklia’s role as Sita Mata was truly appreciable as she was able to deliver an impressive performance at such a young age.

Laxman’s role, played by Sunil Lahri, perfectly showed the emotions of a loyal brother who respects his brother and Bhabhi. The role of Hanuman, played by Dara Singh, remarkably showed his devotion to Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. Arvind Trivedi, with his amazing acting skills, gave an energetic performance as Ravan.

All about the Ramayana TV serial

Written and directed by Ramanand Sagar, Ramayan is an Indian television adaptation of the ancient Indian Sanskrit epic, the Ramayana. The serial follows the story of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, who went into exile for 14 years. During the exile, Sita Mata was kidnapped by Ravan, the king of Lanka. With the help of Hanuman and many companions, Lord Ram was able to save Goddess Sita. The simplicity of Ram, Sita’s love, and Hanuman’s devotion made a special place in the hearts of audiences worldwide.

The Ramayan TV serial aired from 1987 to 1988 on Doordarshan, becoming the most-watched show in the world. The show, made for Rs 9 lakh per episode, generated a massive revenue of Rs 23 crore for Doordarshan/DD National.

The popularity of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan was not limited to India but was famous all over the world. The show was televised in many other countries, and besides Hindi, this epic show was dubbed in various languages.

Show re-telecast

Due to massive demand, the show was re-telecast during the lockdown when it again gained high viewership. It was not only loved by elders but was also found engaging by youngsters. This show’s success paved the way for other mythological shows to be re-telecast, allowing people to watch and reminisce about their favorite ancient stories again.

In conclusion, the show was made not just for entertainment purposes but to impart the rich history of Indian mythology. It has truly contributed a lot to building the strong place that Indian mythological serials hold. Many other adaptations of Ramayan were introduced, but the anticipation and excitement that this show built have made it a timeless classic and remain exceptional.

