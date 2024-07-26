WATCH: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Krishna Shroff does not get tempted by cake, opts for healthy food instead; Karan Veer Mehra reacts

Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14 is making all the right noise and Krishna Shroff is one of the most anticipated contestants on the show. She is fit as a fiddle, and her latest Instagram video proves that she is not lured at all by junk food. The diva knows the art of self-control, trains hard and it looks like she follows the concept of healthy eating and gymming.

Krishna Shroff skips cheat meals, and eats healthy food:

Krishna Shroff, who is an avid fitness lover posted a video where her friend had opened a box of creamy cupcakes. The box had 4 of them of assorted flavors and her friend was eating what looked like a dark chocolate muffin. He took a bite of the same and made Jackie Shroff's daughter, Krishna sniff the same. She took the aromatic smell of the junk food and then focused on eating her plate of sprouts. It had a mix of assorted veggies like tomatoes, onions and called for a perfect salad. Her co-participant from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Karan Veer Mehra could not stop commenting on the clip and dropped laughing emojis.

Take a look at Krishna Shroff's video here and Karan Veer Mehra's comment:

What Krishna Shroff eats in a day?

Tiger Shroff's sister had once taken to her Instagram handle to reveal her diet plan. She said that she liked to start her days off by drinking a glass of hot water with lemon because the vitamin C in it kicks her immunity start it needs. Her lunch or post-workout meal is different every day; however, Krishna ensures to get greens in her diet which are vital. Ayesha Shroff's daughter also does not miss getting some good sources of lean protein and fibrous veggies in her diet. Her favorites are chicken, turkey, fish, and eggs.

Hydration is the key for Krishna:

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant also mentioned in her post the importance of drinking plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated, and energized, and keep skin glowing. Her focus has always been on getting the right nutrition as without the same, working out or going to the gym is a waste.

