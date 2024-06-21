Deepika Singh, known for her role as Sandhya in the TV show Diya Aur Baati Hum has returned to television screens with a new show, Mangal Lakshmi. She currently plays the role of Mangal in the show.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Deepika Singh opened up on how Yoga changed her life and emphasized its importance on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. She also shared her experiences and the impact yoga has had on her physical and mental well-being.

Deepika Singh shares how yoga transformed her life

When asked about how yoga changed her life, the Diya Aur Baati Hum actress said, “Yoga has added a lot of mental peace and balance in me other than helping me stay fit, it has also added a lot of flexibility which I as a dancer need.”

Speaking about her yoga journey, she explained that it was a natural progression. She enjoys fitness and loves trying different forms of it. Medically, yoga was the best fit for her, even recommended by doctors, which led her to dive into it.

The actress also pointed out the importance of Yoga. Deepika Singh mentioned that yoga provides mental peace, enhances flexibility, helps with various body ailments, and most importantly, allows her to stay fit in a healthy manner.

When asked what message she would like to share on this occasion, she said, “Stay fit stay blessed and remember your body is your temple...health comes first and all the rest follows...so take care of your mental and physical well-being.”

So, how yoga has helped her? She promptly mentioned that yoga has given her the strength to overcome mental turmoil, backaches, weight issues, and gain more flexibility.

More about Deepika Singh

Deepika Singh gained popularity for her role in the popular TV show Diya Aur Baati Hum, which ran for five years. She also portrayed twin sisters in the series Kavach 2. Currently, the actress is captivating audiences with her performance as Mangal in Mangal Lakshmi, where she is dedicated to finding a husband for her sister Lakshmi.

