Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Vishal Pandey names Sidharth Shukla and two others as his favorite contestants; explains WHY

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 kickstarted on June 21 with 16 contestants. One among them is social media sensation Vishal Pandey. Known for having a massive fan following, Vishal Pandey is set to show his unfiltered and raw persona on this popular reality show. Before stepping inside Bigg Boss house, Vishal exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla.

While talking to Pinkvilla, Vishal Pandey names his three favorite contestants from the past seasons of Bigg Boss. One of his favorite participants is late actor Sidharth Shukla, who was a part of Bigg Boss Season 13.

Vishal Pandey explains why Sidharth Shukla is his favorite:

In an exclusive interaction with us, Vishal Pandey shares why he considers Sidharth Shukla his favorite contestant. When asked to name his favorite participant, the social media sensation says, "Hands down, Sidharth Shukla! And why because he was smart enough not to play some dirty mind games. He was being very natural. I liked him a lot. I liked his personality a lot."

Vishal Pandey continues, "There were a few points in him that I felt it is similar to me, like when he said that he doesn't discriminate between men and women. Even I have grown up with my sisters, I have an elder sister. Because I'm from a joint family, I have two cousins so I have grown up with three sisters."

He explains how there has never been discrimination between men and women in his house as well. Further, he elaborates how he will not spare anyone just because of their gender. He states, "I believe in equality. If someone will purposely do something to me inside, I don't believe in gender."

Vishal then names his other two favorite contestants. He says, "After Sidharth Shukla, I feel Gautam Gulati and Asim Riaz were fabulous."

Speaking about Vishal Pandey's stint in Bigg Boss OTT 3, he is seen forming a close bond with Lovekesh Kataria in the show.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3:

Known for its controversies, this season of Bigg Boss OTT promises to entertain even more. Premiere on June 21, sixteen contestants belonging to various backgrounds have stepped inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. Hosted by Anil Kapoor, the show airs fresh episodes every day at 9 PM on Jio Cinema.

