Popular actress Avneet Kaur is currently enjoying the peak of her career, receiving love from fans and basking in her well-deserved success. The actress is not only known for her acting talent but also for her impeccable fashion sense.

The Luv Ki Arrange Marriage actress turns heads wherever she goes. Today (June 1), Avneet Kaur was spotted at the airport in a chic look, effortlessly blending style and comfort. However, it was her bag that stood out and caught everyone's eye.

Avneet Kaur takes fashion to new heights with Dior bag

Avneet Kaur, renowned for her fashion game, continues captivating fashion enthusiasts with her chic style. Recently, the star of Tiku Weds Sheru caught attention in a black full-sleeve top with a Gucci gold and black belt, paired elegantly with pleated wide-leg leather pants in a stunning burgundy color. Her loose waves and minimal makeup added a touch of effortless elegance to her look.

To complement her outfit, Avneet accessorized with a luxurious Dior sling bag. The bag features pale gold-finish metal Dior charms that illuminate its silhouette. It included a removable chain shoulder strap, making the miniature Lady Dior bag versatile for both handheld and crossbody wear.

Wondering about the cost of this luxurious bag? The Christian Dior bag is priced at Rs 4,38,985, inspiring all of us with her fashion sense.

This year, Avneet Kaur made a grand debut at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, stunning everyone as she walked the red carpet in a captivating blue outfit.

Advertisement

More about Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur is a popular young actress in the entertainment industry, known for her roles in shows like Chandra Nandini and Aladdin—Naam Toh Suna Hoga. She has also appeared in several Hindi films. Recently, she starred opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the movie Tiku Weds Sheru, which premiered on June 23, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3, Jul 1: Chandrika Dixit reveals father did 4-5 marriages after her mother died; 'Main nafrat karti hun'