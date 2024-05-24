Dance Deewane, a show that provides a platform to the dancing prodigies of every age group, will soon have its grand finale. The finale will witness splendid acts by the contestants and undeniably, it is going to be a star-studded event. After several performances in the past three months, the dance reality show will finally announce the winner in its grand finale. To amp up the entertainment quotient of the show, Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan will appear as the special guest.

Lately, the actor has been running busy promoting his upcoming drama film, Chandu Champion. On the Dance Deewane 4 stage, Kartik will have a fun yet romantic moment with the show's judge, Madhuri Dixit.

Madhuri Dixit makes Kartik Aaryan eat sweet dish

As per a promo released by the makers, Kartik Aaryan will be seen grooving delightedly with the contestants promoting his film, Chandu Champion. As he enters the show, the Hum Aapke Hain Koun actress welcomes him warmly. She says, "Welcome to Dance Deewane. Aap parivaar ke grand finale party mein aaye hain, aaj humein humara champion milne wala hai yahan pe. Aur Chandu Champion aap bhi aaye hain toh party toh superhit hone wali hai aaj."

"(You have come to the grand finale party of the family today our champion is to be declared here. And Chandu Champion, you have also come; the party is going to be superhit today)."

Further, Suniel Shetty states, "Bharti main ek cheez batana chahunga. Sajid bhai is very, very close to me. Ek baat woh definitely kehta hai Karik ke baare mein humesha ki jitni dedication aur sincerity ke saath, Kartik ne yeh film ki hai, it's unbelievable. Har cheez wo jhel chuka hai. Chalo body transformation toh hoti hai, log karte hain, lekin jo dedication ke saath kiya hai aapne. I think aapne dedh saal se meetha bhi nahi khaya hoga."

"(Bharti I would like to tell you one thing. Sajid is very very close to me. One thing he definitely says about Kartik is that with the dedication and sincerity with which Kartik has done this film it's unbelievable. He has been through everything. Body transformation is done by many, but you have done it with dedication. I think you must not have eaten sweets since last year)."

Have a look at the promo here:

After listening to Suniel Shetty, Kartik said that he worked hard for two years for the Chandu Champion film. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor stated that he thought sugar was poison for at least two years. The next moment, the Hera Pheri actor remarked that he would have to break his no-sugar fast on Dance Deewane 4. Later, extending best wishes to Kartik Aaryan for his forthcoming movie, Madhuri Dixit makes him eat rasogulla.

For the uninitiated, Chandu Champion stars Kartik Aaryan in the titular role. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is a biopic of India's first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 14, 2024.

Kartik Aaryan's act with Madhuri Dixit

According to another promo released by the makers of Dance Deewane 4 on the official social media handles of Colors TV, host Bharti Singh calls Kartik Aaryan on the stage. The actor performs with Madhuri Dixit, and the duo dance their hearts out to the Dholna track from Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

The promo is uploaded with the caption, "Grand finale ki shaam, Kartik Aaryan apne andaaz mein lagaayenge celebration mein chaar chand."

Have a look at the promo here:

