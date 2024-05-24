The upcoming grand finale of Dance Deewane, a platform showcasing talented dancers across all age groups, promises to be fun-filled. With dazzling performances from the contestants over the past three months, the stage is set for an unforgettable event.

As the show prepares to crown its winner, Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan will grace the occasion as a special guest, adding an extra dose of entertainment to the festivities. However, it's the lively banter between host Bharti Singh and Kartik that is expected to steal the spotlight.

Bharti Singh and Kartik Aaryan's hilarious banter

As per a promo released by the makers, Kartik Aaryan will be seen grooving delightedly with the contestants while promoting his film, Chandu Champion. The laughter riot begins when Kartik playfully compares Bharti Singh to Monjulika, sparking a hilarious imitation of the iconic character from Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Kartik says, “Aaj Bharti Monjulika jaisi dikh rahi hai. (Today, Bharti is looking like Monjulika).” After he says that, the laughter queen Bharti Singh starts imitating Monjulika’s character from the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Further, she starts singing the popular song Mere Dholna from the movie.

The banter doesn't stop there! Kartik Aaryan asks Bharti Singh, "Tumhe rakt acha lagta hai. (Do you like blood?). While imitating Monjulika's character, Bharti replies, "Rakt nahi, Tandoori chicken. (Not blood but I like tandoori chicken). After that, everyone burst into laughter.

The caption of the promo reads, “Bharti ke iss Monjolika roop ne hume daraane ka aur Kartik ko hasaane ka kaam kiya!”

For those unversed, Chandu Champion features Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film portrays the inspiring journey of India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. Set for release on June 14, 2024, it promises to be a compelling cinematic experience.

About Dance Deewane

Dance Deewane aired its first season in June 2018, with competition among exceptional dancers across age groups. Divided into three generations, participants showcase their skills in a spirited rivalry.

The latest season, Chapter 4, premiered on February 3, 2024, with Bollywood luminaries Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suniel Shetty gracing the judges panel. Alongside remarkable performances, the show is infused with fun banter between judges and witty quips from Bharti Singh. Tune in to ColorsTV and Jiocinema every Sat-Sun at 9:30 pm for a dose of entertainment.

