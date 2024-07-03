Bharti Singh's Birthday: From Krushna Abhishek to Nia Sharma; here's how the Laughter Chefs team wished her

It's a joyous moment for Bharti Singh as the popular comedian is celebrating her 40th birthday today (July 3). Known for her witty humor and sarcastic one-liners, the jolly lady can surely light up the surroundings by making people laugh. On this special day, her industry friends and close ones extended heartfelt birthday wishes. From Aly Goni to Krushna Abhishek, numerous celebrities took to their respective social media handles and wished Bharti on her birthday.

Further, since Bharti is currently seen as a host of Laughter Chefs, the contestants of the show had earnest wishes for the comedian. Let us have a look!

Here's how everyone wished Bharti Singh:

Krushna Abhishek

Taking to his Instagram handle, Krushna Abhishek shared a couple of pictures with Bharti. The first photo had the duo dressed as comedic characters, while the next picture deflected their warm bond. Besides the lovely snapshots, Krushna also penned a sweet note for her.

He wrote, "Happy happy birthday meri pyaari behen @bharti.laughterqueen we really love u a lot. Hamesha proudly keheta hun ki Bharti meri sister hai (I always proudly say that you are my sister) I wish the best for u always aise he pagalpanti karti raho logoon ko kush karo aur khush raho (Keep having fun, stay happy, and keep others happy) be happy n healthy and wealthy always @bharti.laughterqueen."

Advertisement

Have a look at his post:

Kashmera Shah

Krushna's wife, Kashmera Shah, also wished Bharti Singh on her birthday. The former posted heartwarming pictures with the 40-year-old and called her 'the most beautiful human being and the most sensitive person' that she has ever met. The actress also mentioned how working with the comedian on Laughter Chefs led her to discover Bharti's completely different personality.

Kashmera went on to add, "A lady with a golden heart whose words will always make you laugh but beyond that her heart has such depth and such feeling for everyone. Thank you, Bharti, for lifting me up yesterday when I was so down, and thank you for all the love that you give me. I don’t know how to thank you."

Look at her post here:

Nia Sharma

As already mentioned, Bharti Singh is currently winning hearts as the host of Laughter Chefs. So, Nia Sharma posted a video wherein the contestants of the show are seen wishing Bharti Singh on her birthday by dancing around the comedian on the stage.

Advertisement

The clip has Arjun Bijlani, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, and others expressing joy at the momentous occasion. Sharing the clip, Suhaagan Chudail actress mentioned, "@bhati.laughterqueen happiest birthday queen."

Take a look at the glimpse of the video:

Arjun Bijlani

Posting a collage of pictures ft Bharti Singh, Arjun Bijlani updated his Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday Bharti @bharti.laughterqueen."

Aly Goni

To wish Bharti Singh, Aly Goni wrote, "Happiest birthday meri pyaari didi (four red heart emojis)."

Jannat Zubair

Besides posting an adorable picture with Bharti Singh, Jannat Zubair penned a heartfelt wish for her. She wrote, "Happy happy birthday Pyaari didiiiii @bharti.laughterqueen."

Pinkvilla wishes Bharti Singh a very happy and healthy birthday!

ALSO READ: India’s Best Dancer 4: Judge Karisma Kapoor dances to THIS song from her and Shah Rukh Khan's classic film Dil To Pagal Hai